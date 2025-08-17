NFC Notes: Malik Nabers, A.J. Brown, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there’s “nothing” preventing the team and LB Micah Parsons from picking up contract extension talks.

“Again, ‘nothing,’ would be that,” Jones said, via ESPN. “And we might, or we might not talk. And the rest of that gets into what we do every day.”

Parsons has been a “hold-in” as he’s participated in walk-throughs and meetings but not practice.

“I’m glad he’s been here,” Jones said. “It’s important for the team, teammates, but it’s important for him to pick up all of the coaching and nuances. And osmosis is a very big thing and he’s been handling that part of it.”

Eagles

When appearing on the Bussin with the Boys podcast, Eagles GM Howie Roseman detailed their pursuit of A.J. Brown while he was with the Titans in 2022. Roseman recounted that he told Tennessee’s former GM Jon Robinson that they couldn’t get a trade done if they didn’t sign Brown to an extension. Philadelphia wound up finalizing a four-year, $100 million deal for Brown.

“We had the trade done, the terms agreed to in the morning. We had to get a contract done with him,” Roseman said. “I said, Jon, if we can’t get a contract done, we can’t do this trade. We can’t trade you a one and a three for one year of a player. We’ve got to get the contract done first.”

Roseman was worried their interest in a trade for Brown would leak ahead of getting an extension done.

“I’m trying to finish the contract, and so nobody knew except a couple people that we were even doing it because I said, Imagine this falls apart, I’m going to be the GM who can’t get a deal done with AJ,” Roseman said.

The Eagles traded a first- and third-round pick in exchange for Brown. Roseman said he looked forward to surprising owner Jeffrey Lurie and HC Nick Sirianni with the acquisition.

“I turned to Jeffrey and Nick and I said, We’re going to surprise our room when we’re on the clock. They don’t know anything about it. When we get ready to pick I’m going to say, We’re picking AJ Brown. And they’re all going to look at me like, What the fuck is going on? But they’re going to be excited as shit. It was really fun. It was great energy,” Roseman said.

The Eagles go into the season with Saquon Barkley, AJ Dillon, and Will Shipley as their top three running backs. Philadelphia OC Kevin Patullo thinks all three players bring different skillsets to the position: “I think all three of them really have totally different skill sets, obviously between Saquon [Barkley] and Will [Shipley] and [RB] A.J. [Dillon] and the rest of the guys. … I think we’ve done a good job of putting A.J. in positions to catch balls and run routes and put Ship in a position to be a pure runner so you can kind of test it all now and see what you have.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

Malik Nabers hasn’t participated in the Giants’ joint practices with the Jets due to toe and shoulder injuries. New York HC Brian Daboll wouldn’t elaborate when asked about Nabers’ status but said he’s “working hard to get back.”

“You know, not going to get any injuries. He’s working hard to get back,” Daboll said, via GiantsWire.

As for how much work his starters will get in Week 2 of the preseason, Daboll responded that they will do “what’s best for the team.”

“We have an idea, but again, this is a normal Friday for us, so we’ll do our meetings at the end of today and make our decision with what we’re going to do. We’ll do what we think is best for the team,” Daboll said. “Every game is different. Again, we’ll do what we think is right for our team. We’ll go out here, we’ll have our walkthrough today and sit down with the medical staff, get their input, where the guys that have been not practicing are and who can play and who can’t and decide what we’re going to do.”