NFC Notes: Malik Willis, Justin Jefferson, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff says the “touches will come” for TE Sam LaPorta, adding that “it’s only a matter of time.” (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said of the performance by QB Malik Willis in Sunday’s win over the Colts.

“I don’t think you guys can appreciate or even comprehend the task that Malik Willis — I mean, this guy got here three weeks ago and for him to be able to go out there and command our offense, we had a lot of long calls. We had shifts, motions, a ton of different run schemes. There was a lot put on his plate and for him to be able to go out there and do what he did today, I think that speaks volumes of who he is as a person and the work that he’s put in. Just super proud of him,” LaFleur said, per Matt Schneidman.

Vikings

Vikings DL Harrison Phillips ‘ two-year, $15 million extension includes a $7,362,501 signing bonus, $4,175,000 of his $7,000,000 base salary in 2025 is guaranteed and his $6,890,000 base salary in 2026 is non-guaranteed. He can also earn up to $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2025 and $510,000 in 2026, along with $100,000 workout bonuses in both years. (OverTheCap)

‘ two-year, $15 million extension includes a $7,362,501 signing bonus, $4,175,000 of his $7,000,000 base salary in 2025 is guaranteed and his $6,890,000 base salary in 2026 is non-guaranteed. He can also earn up to $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2025 and $510,000 in 2026, along with $100,000 workout bonuses in both years. (OverTheCap) According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Minnesota ruled out WR Jordan Addison (ankle) for Sunday against San Francisco.

(ankle) for Sunday against San Francisco. Vikings Justin Jefferson suffered a quad contusion and will be day-to-day, according to HC Kevin O’Connell . ( WRsuffered a quad contusion and will be day-to-day, according to HC. ( Tom Pelissero

Jefferson told reporters he is not concerned with his “thigh bruise” or contusion injury: “I’m not seriously injured. … So it’s just all about getting to the training room, making sure my body is right for next week.” (Andrew Krammer)

Jefferson continued on the injury that forced him out of the game in the third quarter: “I’m not seriously injured. So that’s the main important thing. So, it’s just all about getting to the training room, making sure my body is right for next week, and I’ll be ready to go next Sunday.” (Kevin Seifert)

O’Connell was emotional when asked about QB Sam Darnold: “The amount of work that goes into that position on your quarterback journey when everybody decides that you can not play … we always believed in him and it felt awesome to watch him go do that thing. Really proud of Sam Darnold.” (Kevin Seifert)