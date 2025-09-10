NFC Notes: Marshawn Kneeland, Za’Darius Smith, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said the reason RB Chris Rodriguez was inactive was due to the need to keep six receivers active. (Ben Standig)

said the reason RB was inactive was due to the need to keep six receivers active. (Ben Standig) Quinn mentioned they have “zero concerns” about QB Jayden Daniels after he showed up on the injury report with a wrist issue. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland had three total tackles and a sack in their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer said Kneeland is a consistent player in practice and on gamedays.

“The guy that the world saw run around on that football field, play physical and get the sack, chase things down. … He is the same guy each and every day, and that consistency I talk a lot about up here. That consistency is what jumps off the film, even with someone like myself that’s around them every day,” Schottenheimer said, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “Now, the league knows. The league knows how talented this young man is because of his work ethic, his love for the game of football and he plays the game the right way.”

Kneeland said he spent time watching veteran DE DeMarcus Lawrence during their year together in Dallas.

“You knew he understood the game in and out,” Kneeland said. “There are a lot of reads I got to see him make, like snap, quick.”

Eagles

The Eagles added veteran DE Za’Darius Smith following their Week 1 game to bolster the pass rush rotation. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni expressed his excitement to have the veteran because of his extensive track record.

“Excited about Za’Darius and what he can add,” Sirianni said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “From watching his tape the last five years, really, as I see him or even more than that, and then what he did last year. Looking forward to that. I think he adds to a very deep room where we have a lot of confidence in all those guys.”

The Eagles signed Smith to a one-year, $4.25 million fully guaranteed contract with a $2.25 million signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $2.12 million and four void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

Philadelphia DC Vic Fangio said he expects CB Adoree’ Jackson to start in Week 2 against the Chiefs. (Jimmy Kempski)

said he expects CB to start in Week 2 against the Chiefs. (Jimmy Kempski) Fangio was asked if CB Cooper DeJean at outside corner: “Preferably we’d like to keep him at nickel.” (Brooks Kubena)

at outside corner: “Preferably we’d like to keep him at nickel.” (Brooks Kubena) Jimmy Kempski reports that the 49ers’ former fifth-round pick that they traded to acquire DE Bryce Huff can improve to a fourth-round pick if the defensive end records eight sacks in 2025.