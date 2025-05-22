NFC Notes: MarShawn Lloyd, Tyleik Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears DC Dennis Allen said the first thing he noticed about second-round DT Shemar Turner during rookie minicamp was his “explosion and power.”

“He’s athletic,” Allen said, via BearsWire. “That was the first thing that we saw. You see explosion and power with this player. He’s got the right temperament for what we’re looking for. I think we’ll have to put the saddle on him and break him a little bit … but we’re excited about working with him.”

Allen also credited Turner’s love for the game, saying it’s a key factor in players they look to bring in.

“I think he really loves football,” Allen said. “And that’s something that we look for in guys that we want to bring into the building because you have to love football to do all the things that are going to be necessary to have success in our league. He’s got a good personality, and then when he’s on the field, he’s about business, so that’s good to see.”

Lions

The Lions picked up two defensive linemen in first-round DT Tyleik Williams and sixth-round EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, along with adding interior offensive linemen in second-round G Tate Ratledge and fifth-round G Miles Frazier. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who called their strategy a “Philly mindset” in building both fronts.

“Keep building on the lines, which is what they do there,” the executive said. “They play to their strengths, and let’s call it what it is: the Philly mindset. Not a bad strategy. And then they got three players from Georgia, one from Ohio State, one from LSU — big schools.”

Another executive commented that Williams gives them a “run-defending nose tackle.”

“They pretty much took a run-defending nose tackle in the first round, but they are very firm on their style of ball, and it has paid off, so they get the benefit of the doubt,” the executive said.

Packers

Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd played in just three games during his rookie year due to multiple injuries after being a third-round pick in 2024. Green Bay RB coach Ben Sirmans revealed Lloyd has “no limitations” to begin offseason workouts and described their high expectations for the second-year back.

“I think he’s in a much better spot,” Sirmans said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Mentally, he’s pretty sharp there in the classroom. He’s moving around pretty good out there on the football field. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of high expectations for him because he brings a different blend to our offense, just with his speed and quickness. I’m pretty pleased with him so far and looking forward to getting him out there in a real game situation.”