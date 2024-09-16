NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers first-round WR Ricky Pearsall has begun working out again and has been around the team more. (Nick Wagoner)

San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan on Pearsall's status: "(It's) just day-by-day. I think it surprisingly heals a lot faster than you would think… he is traveling with us today and it's been a good step this week getting him back in the workout, weight room." (Wagoner)

49ers LB Nick Bosa said he got "rolled up bad" in the fourth quarter: "Thankfully, I'm good. I was a little scared, yeah." (Matt Barrows)

said he got “rolled up bad” in the fourth quarter: “Thankfully, I’m good. I was a little scared, yeah.” (Matt Barrows) Christian McCaffrey might miss with his Achilles injury, adding he has not been informed any surgery will be needed: “Nobody knows. We’re dealing with tendonitis so, not one person knows. He doesn’t know. We don’t know and take it day by day. By putting him on IR, it’s at least four weeks so it’ll give him some time to rest and protect him from himself. Us too. No matter how he’s feeling.” ( Shanahan on how long RBmight miss with his Achilles injury, adding he has not been informed any surgery will be needed: “Nobody knows. We’re dealing with tendonitis so, not one person knows. He doesn’t know. We don’t know and take it day by day. By putting him on IR, it’s at least four weeks so it’ll give him some time to rest and protect him from himself. Us too. No matter how he’s feeling.” ( Nick Wagoner

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. bounced back after a tough debut with 130 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon claims they were not seeking Harrison out and the ball went where it was designed to go.

Gannon also had high praise for QB Kyler Murray after a tremendous performance in their blowout win over the Rams.

“You guys are going to think I’m a liar, but the ball went where it should go,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “(Kyler) was lights out today. He’s a premium player for a reason.”

Seahawks

John Schneider spoke about RB Kenneth Walker III ‘s oblique injury) during his pregame radio interview Seahawks GMspoke about RB‘s oblique injury) during his pregame radio interview : “He had a good week, was progressing, but one of those injuries that you just have to be really careful with.” ( Brady Henderson

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said he thinks LB Jerome Baker “is going to be fine” and added that LB Boye Mafe has a knee contusion. (John Boyle)

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his big throw to WR Tyler Lockett in overtime: "I wouldn't advise that to a young quarterback." (Boyle)

on his big throw to WR in overtime: “I wouldn’t advise that to a young quarterback.” (Boyle) Macdonald on Smith’s performance: “I thought Geno played a dynamite game. He was decisive, the ball was out fast.” (Curtis Crabtree)