NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Geno Smith, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was unhappy after finishing with five receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Commanders.

“Not enough, obviously,” Harrison said, via the team website. “When you get blown out, 42-14, obviously I did not do enough to help the team win.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon thought Harrison played well despite the loss, but Harrison himself believed that his lack of production was what hampered Arizona in the second half of the game.

“Marv, I thought, actually played his best game,” Gannon said on Monday. “I thought he launched really well off the line of scrimmage. I thought his route depth and his execution to detail, his routes were really good. I thought he won a bunch of one-on-ones.” “I think just player execution because at the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to,” Harrison added. “It’s 11-on-11. You’ve got to win your one-on-one as a player in the run game and the pass games. That’s really what it comes down to. I’m definitely getting more comfortable out there. I guess that’s the positive of (Sunday) for me. Other than that, I’ve got to continue to do my job and help the team win.”

Rams

Rams DB Derion Kendrick was fined $5,656 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct, DB Kamren Kinchens was fined $5,653 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), LB Christian Rozeboom was fined $7,778 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask), and DE Byron Young was fined $7,014 for Roughing the Passer (low hit) in Week 3.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp will not play against the Packers. (Sarah Barshop)

will not play against the Packers. (Sarah Barshop) Rams HC Sean McVay expects the team to start the practice window for CB Darious Williams on Tuesday. (Barshop)

Seahawks

Seattle lost on the road in Week 4 to Detroit 42-29 after their defense failed its first tough test of the year. Seahawks QB Geno Smith is okay with being the one to decide the game but knows the margin for error decreases.

“I have no problem putting the game in my hand,” Smith said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “I’m actually hoping for that every time I go out there. Whenever that’s the situation, I just gotta do whatever I gotta do to make the right plays.”

Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has the utmost confidence in their offense moving forward.

“There’s no stopping this offense,” Smith-Njigba added. “We only stop ourselves. Once we get out our way, we gon’ figure it out.”

Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson outlined how the defensive output can improve.

“Miscommunication on all parts, but it starts with me,” Dodson said. “So, I gotta get that fixed.”