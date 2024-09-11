NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Leonard Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan clarified RB Jordan Mason ‘s comments that he learned he was starting on Friday: “He didn’t know for sure he was (starting) until today.” (Mike Garafolo)

clarified RB ‘s comments that he learned he was starting on Friday: “He didn’t know for sure he was (starting) until today.” (Mike Garafolo) Shanahan mentioned G Aaron Banks (calf) and WR Jauan Jennings (ankle) are day-to-day. (Eric Branch)

(calf) and WR (ankle) are day-to-day. (Eric Branch) Shanahan talked about RB Christian McCaffrey ‘s status: “I believe they’re similar. Calf then, a calf now. You can ask Christian more. Definitely, if it was a playoff game, I believe he would have played. It’s not just the calf. It’s Achilles tendinitis and that stuff comes and goes.” (Cam Inman)

‘s status: “I believe they’re similar. Calf then, a calf now. You can ask Christian more. Definitely, if it was a playoff game, I believe he would have played. It’s not just the calf. It’s Achilles tendinitis and that stuff comes and goes.” (Cam Inman) Following Week 1, Shanahan said McCaffrey was dealing with “a little too much” to play and they thought it was “smart to keep him out.” (ProFootballTalk)

On Tuesday, Shanahan said McCaffrey could’ve played if it was a playoff game and is dealing with Achilles tendinitis, which can become a severe issue.

Cardinals

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing said rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is “on the forefront” of their offensive plans after being limited to one reception for four yards.

“Certainly he is on the forefront of our minds in terms of getting him the ball,” Petzing said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “I think (the Bills) did some things to take him away and certainly I could’ve called some plays to get him more involved early but I thought it was a good start. We have some work to do.”

Petzing mentioned their ultimate focus is to win games aside from getting Harrison involved.

“At the end of the day the only thing we’re worried about is winning the game, and if we are doing that, great, and if we’re not we didn’t get the job done,” Petzing said.

Petzing has told Kyler Murray to not worry about building stats for specific players.

“One of the things I try to stress with Kyler is that it’s not his job to get certain people the ball or worry about how a guy is doing in the flow of the game,” Petzing said. “I’ve got to do that with the way I call the game, and he’s got to make the best decision based on the look, the coverage, how the routes are run.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals hosted six players for workouts this week including CB Ekow Boye-Doe, OL Brian Dooley, CB Steven Gilmore, OL Charlie Heck, CB D’Shawn Jamison, and CB Gregory Junior.

Seahawks

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams, who is entering his second season in Seattle, said he was taken aback by the atmosphere of Lumen Field after arriving from the Giants in 2023.

“Honestly this is the most beautiful place — the most special place to play in the world, in my opinion,” Williams said, via SeahawksWire. “I got here in the middle of the season last year, and my very first home game I was like ‘wow, this is what football’s about, right here!’ It’s only pregame right now and it’s already loud in here. On the defense sometimes you gotta really be sure of what you’re communicating because you can barely hear the man right next to you. I love it here!”