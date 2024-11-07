NFC Notes: Matt Eberflus, D.J. Moore, Preston Smith, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Although Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune doesn’t believe HC Matt Eberflus was required to reach the playoffs this season to keep his job, he thinks Chicago must have a “second-half surge” for Eberflus to be safe.

was required to reach the playoffs this season to keep his job, he thinks Chicago must have a “second-half surge” for Eberflus to be safe. For Eberflus to stay off the hot seat, Biggs writes they must win around half of their divisional games and be more productive when playing away.

As for the Bears’ offensive struggles, Biggs writes it is “impossible to defend” how they haven’t been able to weaponize WR D.J. Moore or other talented skill-position players like TE Cole Kmet.

or other talented skill-position players like TE Regarding why the Bears haven’t fired OC Shane Waldron , Biggs responds it would be a bad look to fire another offensive coordinator after parting ways with former OC Luke Getsy in January.

, Biggs responds it would be a bad look to fire another offensive coordinator after parting ways with former OC in January. Biggs doesn’t think GM Ryan Poles ‘ job is tied to Eberflus and writes the general manager’s vision is “aligned” with president Kevin Warren.

‘ job is tied to Eberflus and writes the general manager’s vision is “aligned” with president Kevin Warren. Bears S Jaquan Brisker (concussion) is unlikely to be cleared in time for Week 10 against the Patriots. He’s been in the protocol since Week 5. (Biggs)

(concussion) is unlikely to be cleared in time for Week 10 against the Patriots. He’s been in the protocol since Week 5. (Biggs) Bears WR D.J. Moore left Week 9 after suffering an ankle injury. Moore reflected on the play which has been scrutinized on social media: “Tweaked the ankle. I was coming back because I’d seen Caleb was scrambling. My ankle went in and out. I was already – couldn’t stop so my momentum took me out of bounds and then I just walked off. The noise, I hear it, seen it. Really didn’t care. It is what it is.” (Courtney Cronin)

left Week 9 after suffering an ankle injury. Moore reflected on the play which has been scrutinized on social media: “Tweaked the ankle. I was coming back because I’d seen Caleb was scrambling. My ankle went in and out. I was already – couldn’t stop so my momentum took me out of bounds and then I just walked off. The noise, I hear it, seen it. Really didn’t care. It is what it is.” (Courtney Cronin) Chicago hosted S JT Woods for a workout this week, per Howard Balzer.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said recently acquired OLB Za’Darius Smith won’t arrive in Detroit until Friday after giving him a couple of days off, via Tim Twentyman. Smith was originally supposed to be on bye with the Browns this week and the Lions have already had their bye week.

Packers

The Packers traded OLB Preston Smith to the Steelers ahead of the trade deadline. Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst said he likes their depth at the position with Arron Mosby and Brenton Cox Jr.

“Whenever you move off a player like Preston Smith, you’re a couple injuries away from, ‘Man, that may not have been the best thing,’” Gutekunst said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “But at the same time, I really do like our depth … I think allowing these two guys (Mosby and Cox) to get on the field a little bit and maybe some snaps to go to some other guys, too, I think, will help us.”

Prior to being traded, Smith had two of his lowest snap counts in the last three games. Gutekunst said that trend was likely to continue given they wanted to get a better look at other players.

“There’s some players we want to see. I think that the trend of how the snaps were going was only going to continue that way,” Gutekunst said. “I think again, it wasn’t something that we set out to do. It wasn’t something that we called a bunch of teams saying, ‘Hey, are you interested in Preston Smith?’ because we know his value. But when the opportunity came and we got the phone call, we just thought it made sense for us for what we’re trying to do.”

Gutekunst has been pleased with the performance of QB Jordan Love.

“I think he’s played very well,” Gutekunst said. “There’s some that I’m sure he would like back and I’m sure our team would like back, as well, but again, when you’re able to make plays like he does, I think there’s a bit of a fine line where you’re feeling it out. He’s still a very young player from the amount of times he’s started. I’ve always thought it’s about 20 to 26 games before guys really settle into what they’re doing and I think he’s a little bit in that time right now, as well.”

Smith said he requested a trade from Green Bay “a couple of weeks ago,” via Mark Kaboly.