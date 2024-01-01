NFC Notes: Matt Eberflus, Jaren Hall, Jordan Love, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus told reporters he isn’t focused on having the first overall draft pick or his job security at this point.

“I really don’t give attention to it right now,” Eberflus said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t think we’re picking tomorrow, you know what I mean?”

“I know there’s always going to be noise out there, good or bad, and if you listen to either one of them, guess what, you ain’t doing your job,” Eberflus added. “And for me, doing my job is focusing on the men in that locker room and the coaches and the development of the Chicago Bears, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love remembered the loss the team suffered in the final game last season. The somber departure of QB Aaron Rodgers followed and this time Love is determined to end the season on a positive note.

“The mindset is to go win,” Love said, via the team website. “We know exactly what we have to do, go win next week at home. Everyone remembers last year. We know exactly how it went down, how sick that taste was, losing that game, not making the playoffs. It’s a new year. We’ve had the mentality so far that every game has been a playoff game.”

Packers S Anthony Johnson was fined $4,283 for unnecessary roughness and LB Quay Walker was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.

Vikings

Vikings rookie QB Jaren Hall said he’s gotten a lot better throughout the season but admitted that he still has a ways to go to get where he wants to be.

“There’s lots of different reasons why turnovers happen, fumbles, interceptions, whatever it is,” Hall said, via PFT. “Everyone who has played the game has succumbed to that at one point or another, and you just focus on it all week and try to be better at it. I think everything is still a work in progress. I’m still in my first season. I can’t say I’ve got a great handle on anything yet because I’ve got to go play a game and see what happens, but I’m always confident in what I’m able to do and the coaching, they’ve developed me at this point. I understand the offense more, learning behind Kirk and Nick and Josh [Dobbs] when he joined us. It’s been great, so I think I’ve gotten better in every area since I first got here, but there’s obviously a lot to still prove.”