NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, Ben Johnson, Bears, Packers, Lions

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson gave himself an honest assessment of how he’s done as a play caller during his first year as the team’s head coach.

“It’s the first thing you look at when things aren’t clicking, and you don’t feel like you’re in a rhythm as an offense,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “I always look in the mirror, what could I do a little bit better there? I didn’t love our third down play when I went back and I looked at it. I thought they did a really nice job defending us and we didn’t do enough to counter that, and that’s on me. I have to do a better job of that. I know why I did everything in the moment, why I call things, everything has a reason. And yet when it doesn’t click the way we want it to, then I just question whether I should have done something or done something else. At the end of the day, we’re all in it together. I want those guys to understand that I take a lot of ownership of what we put on tape, as do they. It’s really important that they understand we’re all in the same boat.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that he’s not giving up play-calling duties and said he needs to do a better job offensively.

“You have to look inward,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “Like I told the team today, I don’t care if we win 3-0 or 49-48. Bottom line is we have to find a way to get it done; otherwise you get criticized, and that’s just the way it is. So I think that, especially as the playcaller, you’re trying to put people in the best position possible to go out there and have success. And when we’re not having collective success … you have to challenge yourself to do better, to find something else in order to go out there and move the ball and score points.”

Packers QB Jordan Love said he would love to have the ball in his hands more often, especially late in the game

“Definitely,” Love said. “I think as a player you always want that. You always want the pressure to be on you to be able to get the team out of funks, but at the end of the day, there’s 11 players on that field for a reason. We’ve got to trust everybody out on the field, and players got to make plays when the ball comes your way. Can’t be out there trying to play Superman ball and do too much at times, but you’ve just got to trust the process and take it one play at a time. But I love having the ball in my hands at all times, and I love that pressure.”

LaFleur is committed to making the team more efficient offensively and said that he’s working to find solutions to their shortcomings on that side of the ball.

“As frustrated as anybody may be out there, I promise you that you’re not as frustrated as I am,” LaFleur said. “I believe in our guys and so it’s all about just finding solutions, and I can’t worry what has happened in the past. … You better have a short-term memory and you got to move on. Not to say that you don’t take that into account. Certainly you study the tape and you try to be critical of everything from yourself to just the play and everything in between. We’re working hard at it. I promise you. We’re working hard, and bottom line is on Sunday we have to go out and perform better.”

Lions

Lions DE Ahmed Hassanein said all 31 other teams inquired about adding him to their practice squad, but he only wanted to be a part of Detroit, per Justin Rogers.