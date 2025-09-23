NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson was proud of QB Caleb Williams not only for his performance but his ability to command the huddle and their operation offensively as a whole.

“Thought a number of guys played really outstanding football,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “One of the two game balls went to Caleb. I’m looking at his numbers — 142.6 pass rating and four touchdowns. I thought he was good. And the thing that you don’t see on the stat sheet is he’s getting a lot more comfortable calling those plays in the huddle. We were able to get out of the huddle a little bit faster, and we were able to get on the line and operate a little bit cleaner as well. I was proud of him for that.”

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore said that QB Caleb Williams had one of the best games of his career and did a great job of distributing the ball.

“He played an outstanding game,” Moore said, via ESPN. “I think four different people scored. I mean, you can’t ask [for] much more.”

Chicago orchestrated its longest touchdown drive this century on Sunday by time and number of plays.

“I’m not kidding, I think I blacked out after Play [No.] 8,” Bears TE Cole Kmet said. “In camp, we always did that long-drive drill [in] practice where we’d go 12 to 15 plays. That one was 19. But those are the type of things that you prep for that type of stuff in season. A little hot, a little muggy out there, so we kind of wore them down there at the end. To take the ball up for that whole third quarter was really good by us, and that’s something that we should be able to carry going forward.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur explained the defensive lapse that caused them to lose the game.

“We figured we’d have man coverage, which we got, and they did better than we did,” LaFleur said of the play, via NY Times. “A lot of teams will do that when they’re playing man free. They’ll pass off an inside breaking route and then fall into that next window. So yeah, it’s just a bad play call. What’s unfortunate is our defense was doing so well and we knew we couldn’t make a deadly mistake like that offensively to give them a short field. That’s exactly what happened.”

Packers QB Jordan Love believes the team had way too many penalties and negative plays offensively.

“I feel like we were hurting ourselves more than anything with some of the penalties and the little things,” Love said, in an all-too-familiar refrain from last season. “I felt like we were putting some good drives together, but at the end of the day, I feel like we just hurt ourselves a little too much. But like I said, give them credit. They’re a good defense. We’ve got to find ways to be able to go out there and take advantage of what they’re doing.”