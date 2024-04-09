NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love, Ryan Poles, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles thinks they added more depth to the offensive line by acquiring OL Ryan Bates from the Bills.

“With Bates coming in, I feel like we’ve created some depth there and versatility,” Poles said via Larry Mayer of the team’s site. “It’s something that’s really bothered me for a long time, just in terms of the lack of flexibility we’ve had in the past. It stresses you out from week to week. I feel like we have more versatility now and competition.”

Northwestern LB Bryce Gallagher will reportedly visit the Bears. (Bradley Locker)

Packers

After a promising year for Packers QB Jordan Love, the organization is excited about how he responds to a change in expectations. Green Bay HC Matt Lafleur and GM Brian Gutekunst talked about how he can grow in 2024.

“It’s no different than what it’s going to be with our football team – the expectations are going to be different. It’s how does he manage those,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “There’s a lot of things I love about him, but one of the things that has impressed me most about Jordan is his ability to learn from every situation, both good and bad.” “Certainly, he’s going to face different challenges, not only from the teams we face but the different personnel we may have that he may be playing with,” Gutekunst added. “But I think having a year’s worth of challenges to work through together and the continuity of that will hopefully serve us well as we go forward.”

Packers QB Jordan Love looks to be the next franchise quarterback in Green Bay after an impressive run to end the season. Despite Love’s success, GM Brian Gutekunst would like to continue adding talent to the room in the draft.

“Getting back to drafting multiple quarterbacks is something that I’ve wanted to do,” Gutekunst said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “We kind of went away from that for a few years and I’d like to get back to that because I just think having young, talented quarterbacks on your roster that the coaches can develop, I just think is really healthy and important for a franchise.”

“I’d love to continue to bring in quarterbacks, not only for the competition but for the development of them because I do think it takes time. It takes time, any player, but a quarterback, particularly, in a comfort zone of what he’s doing where you can really see his talent come out. I think Sean hit that pretty early compared to most, but I think that’s important you give that player the time to get there.”