NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, Penei Sewell, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Washington DT Anterio Thompson has a 30 visit scheduled with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)
- Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor said he has a lot of 30 visits coming up, including with the Bears. (Kevin Hicks)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said he’d like to move RT Penei Sewell to to left side, and while nothing is final, “He’s ready to do that.” (Albert Breer)
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter met with the Lions at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
Packers
Packers QB Jordan Love was happy that HC Matt LaFleur received a contract extension, as he is comfortable playing for the coach who drafted him and believed in him from the start.
“Yeah, it was great. Like you mentioned, that’s been my head coach since I got here, that’s the coach who drafted me,” Love said on Wednesday, via Kyle Malzahn of WFRV. “So, being able to keep Matt around is awesome. I’m very happy about that. I think anytime in the NFL — I’ve done this in college — where the coaches leave, and you’re in a new system, it’s tough. It’s a lot to be able to learn a whole new system, a new terminology. So for a quarterback to be able to stay in the same system and keep the same terminology, it definitely helps me and my teammates out that we can hit the ground running when we get to OTAs and just build off what we’ve done the last couple years.”
- LaFleur said former ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia gave him a list of names when he stepped down, and new ST coordinator Cam Achord was on that list. (Matt Schneidman)
- LaFleur admitted some players were unhappy with their role last year, and feels the staff needs to do better about making players’ roles more clear. He also thinks that factored in to their NFLPA report about their respect for players. (Ryan Wood)
- He thinks the players’ discontent in their roles “took a toll on our football team.” (Schneidman)
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