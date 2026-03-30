NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, Penei Sewell, Bears, Lions, Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love was happy that HC Matt LaFleur received a contract extension, as he is comfortable playing for the coach who drafted him and believed in him from the start.

“Yeah, it was great. Like you mentioned, that’s been my head coach since I got here, that’s the coach who drafted me,” Love said on Wednesday, via Kyle Malzahn of WFRV. “So, being able to keep Matt around is awesome. I’m very happy about that. I think anytime in the NFL — I’ve done this in college — where the coaches leave, and you’re in a new system, it’s tough. It’s a lot to be able to learn a whole new system, a new terminology. So for a quarterback to be able to stay in the same system and keep the same terminology, it definitely helps me and my teammates out that we can hit the ground running when we get to OTAs and just build off what we’ve done the last couple years.”