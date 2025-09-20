NFC Notes: Matthew Golden, Ben Johnson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears are off to a 0-2 start to the season following losses to the Vikings and Lions. When asked how HC Ben Johnson can turn things around, RB D’Andre Swift responded that it’s the players’ duty to execute his system.

“He’s been doing everything he can do. We as players need to follow his lead and execute,” Swift said, via CHGO.

The Bears took a 52-21 beating by the Lions in Week 2, but DT Grady Jarrett still believes they can turn things around. When talking to reporters, Jarrett made clear that they haven’t lost any confidence: “We are not going to lose confidence,” per BearsWire.

Lions

Packers

Packers WR Matthew Golden has recorded just two receptions for 16 yards as he embarks on his rookie season. Golden hasn’t been alarmed by his lack of productivity and points out that they are currently undefeated.

“It’s two games,” Golden said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We’ve got a long season. There’s going to be a lot of plays to be made. It just goes back to whenever my number is called, I’ve got to be ready. I’m not pressing for anything. I’m just happy to be on a winning team. We’re 2-0, and there’s nothing much more to ask for.”

Packers OC Adam Stenavich said he wouldn’t look too far into Golden’s usage just yet.

“It’s real early,” Stenavich said. “I wouldn’t look too much into that. I think we had some opps we just missed in the last game that could’ve been some pretty huge plays. But yeah, I think just keep playing. It’s obviously the start of his young career, and I’m excited about what he brings for our offense. It’s early, not too concerned about it.”

Packers passing game coordinator Jason Vrabel mentioned that Golden cut one route short in Week 2, which they addressed with the rookie.

“There was one route on the right side he was short on and we got that corrected,” Vrable said. “What happens so many times for young players, they just rush the routes because they want the end result. [If] your route’s supposed to be 18-20 [yards] and if you cut it at 14, you might be open, but the quarterback’s not always ready to throw. That’s the biggest growth for guys as they get into the league, just seeing the big picture.”