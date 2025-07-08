NFC Notes: Matthew Golden, Colston Loveland, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round TE Colston Loveland talked about how HC Ben Johnson plans on scheming him open and his diverse playbook.

“He’s got a crazy mind, so he’s got all types of stuff, all types of concepts,” Loveland said, via Bears Wire. “...It’s definitely a step up and it’s another level. I love it so far. I’m seeing tight ends run all different kind of routes, doing a bunch of different stuff in the run game. So, yeah, I’m loving it. I’m just ready to get out there and go to work.”

Packers

Packers first-round WR Matthew Golden is confident in playing multiple positions and said he will do whatever he can in order for the team to win a Super Bowl.

“Just my versatility, what I can do, I can play anywhere on the field,” Golden said, via Around The NFL. “Just doing what the team needs me to do. That’s what I did at Texas and that’s what I’m going to continue to do. Just being in the position to play for the Green Bay Packers, man, it means so much to me.”

Golden discussed what he needed to do in order to gain the trust of QB Jordan Love as the newest member of the receiving core.

“It’s going to be what it’s supposed to be, you know, over time, you got to build, you got to gain his trust,” Golden said of building a rapport with his QB. “So, for me, it’s just going out there, you just put my best foot forward each and every day and just allowing him to know that I’m going to be right where I need to be. So, I just feel like for me it’s going happen over time.”

Vikings

Minnesota signed CB Isaiah Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million deal this offseason after he spent four seasons with the Colts and Eagles. Vikings DC Brian Flores talked about his interest in Rodgers since his college days because of his mental understanding of the game.

“He’s been on my radar since he was at UMass,” Flores said, via Cole Smith of the Vikings Wire. “When the opportunity presented itself that we could maybe acquire him, I was all in. I’m happy we got him. He’s got great football IQ and acumen. That’s something we’ve stressed.”