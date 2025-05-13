NFC Notes: Matthew Golden, J.J. McCarthy, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions OL Tate Ratledge was a guard during his time in college at Georgia, but the second-round selection is now getting reps as a center in rookie minicamp.

“It’s different from guard, of course,” Ratledge said, via the team website. “I’m glad I’ve had prior experience playing center so it’s nothing brand new to me. Coming back out there getting the feel for it. You have to say a lot more. You have to know the safety rotations and stuff like that. At guard, most of the time you’re listening for the center to tell you where to go. At center, you’re telling everyone else where to go. Right now, I think my goals are just to learn this playbook as best as possible and put myself in the best position to go into training camp and compete.”

Packers

Packers WR Matthew Golden said his grandmother, Penny, is his reason for selecting number 22 for his jersey in Green Bay, with QB Malik Willis occupying his former number 2 that he wore during his time at Houston and Texas.

“My grandma, her favorite number was ‘2’ growing up,” said Golden, via the team website. “She told me she wanted me to represent that number. Everything that happened to me, everything that I went through, it happened for a reason. That’s what got me here. To be in this position, it wasn’t easy getting here and I know what I did, the people that I had around me that helped me get to this point – now I’m here, and I’m just focusing on ball right now. Whenever I’m on the field, that’s when I feel great. I feel like nothing is stopping me from where I’m going, and I can just focus on football. It’s definitely something that’s keeping me motivated and keeping me grinding. I’m ready. I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life and to be here. I’m gonna be present, but I’m gonna let my presence be known and I’m gonna come in here and compete.”

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy said he learned a lot from QB Sam Darnold in the short time the two worked together before Darnold departed for Seattle.

“Just being a true pro,” McCarthy replied when asked what he learned from Darnold, via Pro Football Talk. “Showing up, being the same guy every single day. It didn’t matter if he had four touchdowns one week or had a not-so-great game the other week. He showed up, and he was the same guy every day. And that’s the biggest thing I took from him.”