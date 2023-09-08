NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Cowboys, Rams, Seahawks

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he’s confident in rookie K Brandon Aubrey’s abilities and isn’t concerned about him being the team’s kicker moving forward.

“The first time I stood behind him and felt the ball come off his foot, I definitely knew he was going to be okay. The talent is there,” McCarthy said, via Cowboys Wire. “I feel good about him. He has an arsenal of kicks, which is important. I think that, in itself, shows you the ability to control the football. I’ve been very, very impressed with him.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford‘s wife, Kelly Stafford, recently made comments about her husband having a difficult time connecting with his younger teammates. The quarterback responded he never had to address the matter with his teammates.

“No, I think those guys understand where I’m coming from. They see me come in this building every single day and know how I go to work, know how I interact with everybody and we didn’t really think too much about it to be honest with you,” Stafford said, via ProFootballTalk.

Stafford reiterated there are no issues within the Rams’ locker room.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Stafford said. “Nobody in that locker room is too worried about it, I can promise you that. We’ve completely moved on not that we ever really stopped to think about it, to be honest with you. But yeah, I’m not too worried about it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf had high praise of undrafted WR Jake Bobo after watching film of Seattle’s OTAs.

“At a position where I thought, speed kills, or speed wins everything. I was watching, I wasn’t here the whole OTAs. So, I will pull up my iPad and watch some of the competition periods of seven on seven. I’m seeing this white kid getting open every play. I called up Tyler [Lockett], I’m like, ‘who is this? Who is number 19?’ He said, ‘Oh, that’s Bobo man, he’s a tall receiver,’” Metcalf said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Metcalf said Bobo has shown a tremendous amount of work ethic in practice and is more detailed “than I ever will be.”

“Then I got up here and I’ve seen the way he ran routes and the way he practices, he practices hard — harder than me,” Metcalf said. “Like he’s more detailed than I ever will be, and I use that as motivation to practice harder and make sure I’m honing into more details because he’s doing all the little things right. And you know, he’s reaping the benefits of it because he’s very consistent every time he lines up on the field. You have to know where 19 is, that’s just what I’m going to say off the rip. Watching him I’m very curious how he gets open every time. So, I asked him about his skip release, or I asked him about what do you see here or what do you see there. So I mean, he’s just a unique player in my opinion, who’s going to make a lot of noise.”