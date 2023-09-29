NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is grateful to sign an extension with the team and remain in the Bay Area.

“We did it before the Pittsburgh game, so I’d already celebrated with my family and stuff like that, which is huge,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “I feel very grateful. Just being a coach anywhere for a long time, I know what that means and extremely grateful for that to have that opportunity and mainly for my family to be somewhere for so long, which is cool. But, doing it before this season even started, I think meant a lot to me. Just shows you the people that we’re with, that we believe in each other, despite what could happen whether we were 0-3 or 3-0, we’d still be in the same situation. I really like where we live and really like the people we work with, and they’re committed to giving us a chance to go for it every single year and that’s all I could ever ask for.”

Shanahan discussed joining a team that had fired three head coaches in three prior years.

“It’s tough because you don’t know the people until you get in those situations,” Shanahan said. “So sometimes when you come into a situation that looks really hard to win in the first couple years you’re nervous about it because you know how the pressure goes when you lose, no matter what people say. It gets tough to stick with the plan and that’s what made it so exciting the first time, meeting with Jed [York] and the commitment he gave us and what he said. I really feel like that made us make the right decisions for those first couple years and helped build it the right way. And that’s really what got us to come here, allowed us to be patient, do it right, and he hasn’t changed ever since. I love being in a building where you trust each other, you can always try to do what’s right, might not always be right, but the intent of what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, how we’re doing it, we all believe in each other in that way. To me that’s the most important thing in giving you a chance.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay isn’t worried about QB Matthew Stafford‘s high interception totals and believes that he’s done a great job to start the season.

“I think Matthew’s done a really good job,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “I thought the first two games were really high-level ball. I think we’ve had some unfortunate situations relative to the turnovers that, you’re talking about two out of those four plays are truly tip picks where he’s making the right decision, he’s going to the right read. The other one the other night was a miscommunication in protection. He’s trying to make a play. He knows better than that to be able to kind of throw late over the middle and (Logan) Wilson ended up making a play. But overall, I think he’s throwing the ball with accuracy, anticipation and we’ve got to continue to do a good job of playing well around him. I can do some different things to help and that’ll always be the case, but I love the way Matthew’s played for us.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said CB Tre Brown is still in the league’s concussion protocol, per Michael-Shawn Dugar.

said CB is still in the league’s concussion protocol, per Michael-Shawn Dugar. Carroll said CB Tariq Woolen (knee) is making progress and has a chance to play in Monday’s game if he’s able to practice this week, via Bob Condotta.