NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is nearing a return, with no injury designation in recent practices. However, Arizona is proceeding cautiously with Murray for a number of reasons. In addition to making sure he’s completely recovered from his torn ACL, the team has to get him ready to play from a physical and mental perspective. This is a different system than he’s played in in the past, and he didn’t have the benefit of reps in training camp to adjust. No matter what, there will be an element of learning under fire for Murray when he plays.

“There are so many aspects of it, from an operational standpoint, from a decision-making standpoint, getting in and out of the huddle,” Cardinals OC Drew Petzing said via Darren Urban of the team website. “It’d be like someone playing a regular-season game on July 28th. Realistically, that’s how many practices he’s had, essentially. Getting him up to speed, getting him ready to go, that’s a big task.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay says QB Matthew Stafford is currently day-to-day with his thumb issue and will not practice on Wednesday. The team will take it right until the game to see if he can go. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Rodrigue adds the Rams definitively ruled out injured reserve after that appeared to be on the table earlier in the week.

Seahawks

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the Seahawks were looking hard at edge rushing options ahead of the trade deadline, with talks getting pretty advanced for Patriots OLB Josh Uche .

. New England ultimately held onto Uche, however, and Seattle traded with the Giants for DL Leonard Williams.