NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Les Snead, Kellen Moore, Rams, Saints

Rams

Veteran QB Matthew Stafford is entering the final year of his contract in 2026. Rams HC Sean McVay said they’ve had “great dialogue” with Stafford about negotiating a new contract and is confident things will get worked out.

“We’ve had great dialogue,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “I think the good thing is that communication that exists. [I] feel confident about being able to work those things out. We were obviously really fired up, had a sense that that was the direction it was going to go, but that’s always the first, that’s always as important as anything is having a guy like him excited and motivated to continue to play at a good clip.”

Rams GM Les Snead said they are taking a year-by-year approach but reiterated that Stafford will continue being their quarterback.

“So we’ll continue taking it year by year, but we definitely expect Matthew to be our QB, as he mentioned,” Snead said.

Snead added that they will continue collaborating with Stafford about planning for the future.

“I think that when we say year-to-year, I think it’s a lot bigger than [a] contract,” Snead said. “It’s us working with Matthew, Matthew working on us … based on, hey, does Matthew as an individual want to continue doing what it takes to be elite in this league?”

Rams

With the opening of free agency on the horizon, Rams GM Les Snead said their philosophy is to use the open market to bolster their roster so they avoid being “desperate” to fill a major hole in the NFL Draft.

“Our macro philosophy is, if we can use free agency to not be desperate in the draft, we more than likely will be better drafters, because we’re not reaching, we’re not desperate. We’re not going in there with a major void major hole that has to be filled,” Snead said, via Wyatt Miller of the team’s site.

Snead added that drafting a position of need could result in the same role not being fully addressed.

“There is a possibility, if you reach for a need when it’s all said and done, you still have a need, but you used a draft pick on it,” Snead said.

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore said the team’s interior offensive line will be a focal point in free-agency.

“We’ve got to figure out that guard spot for sure,” Moore said, via ESPN.

While New Orleans plans to bring in another quarterback or two for training camp, Moore is comfortable with heading into the season with QB Tyler Shough and QB Spencer Rattler.

“You could not ask for a better QB room to handle the dynamics of one guy starting another guy supporting him and then flipping roles,” Moore said.