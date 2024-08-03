NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn noted LB Jamin Davis will get work on first and second downs as LB but will still see reps at DE on third down. (John Keim)

Dallas is yet to get a deal done with any of their trio of star players, including DE Micah Parsons. Although Parsons reiterated his desire to remain with the Cowboys his whole career, he’s not letting contract talks be his main priority.

“When you talk about career and legacy, I don’t think there’s a better career you can have than when you’re playing for the star and you have a chance to be the best with the star and you retire a Cowboy,” Parsons said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “You look at [Jason] Witten, you look at Michael Irvin, you look at Emmitt [Smith], you see they’re still in the community, still active. The star holds so much weight and the legacy that brings.”

“To be honest with you, I always told you guys, the contract stuff will always take care of itself. Winning games is what I need to take care of. I focus on winning games and making plays and getting sacks. Jerry [Jones] could meet up with [my] agent later and they handle all that other stuff. I don’t know how that goes. I’m on my first deal, and I know I got two years left here, so I’m going to try to maximize those as much as possible.”

Parsons on DC Mike Zimmer : “We’re meeting every morning. About 45 minutes every morning. Me, him, and (Def. run game coordinator Paul Guenther). … Learning, going over the system, adding things, (seeing) what I’m comfortable with, teaching me the game. They want to get me to the point where I can teach the defense to other guys. So far, those morning sessions have been taking me above and beyond.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn has a hamstring injury that has kept him off the field the last two days, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Giants HC Brian Daboll will return to playcalling duties this season after OC Mike Kafka received a promotion with a modified role. New York WR Darius Slayton highlighted the differences with Daboll running the offense and believes it makes him more comfortable.

“It’s a different person running the offensive meetings. It’s a different personality, different mindset,” Slayton said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I think he’s definitely come out and made an emphasis on we need to make more plays down the field. We need to create more explosives — not just downfield but also catch-and-run scenarios, too. It’s something he’s really emphasized and I think it’s shown if you’ve watched practice. Even though we haven’t hit them all there has been an intention to try to get the ball down the field more.”

“For him I think it’s a place of comfort. What got him here was calling plays. It’s been kind of funny watching him have that kid joy to have the sheet in his hands.”