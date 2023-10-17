NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says it feels good to get back on track following the team’s win over the Chargers on Monday night.

“The win was good,” Parsons said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “It’s good to always get back on track. That’s our record: Prove the naysayers wrong.”

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera believes that it is only a matter of time before WR Jahan Dotson begins to up his production this season.

“As we continue to work and try to distribute the ball to all the players, it’ll happen,” Rivera said, via the team website. “It’s just one of those things that sometimes, guys will be targeted more . . . When a guy’s not getting the ball right now, it’s just a matter of time. I think that’s the thing that we all have to be patient with. This is a group of receivers . . . and we’re gonna distribute the ball based on gameplans and who our opponents are.”

Eagles

Ian Rapoport reports that Eagles OT Lane Johnson is believed to have suffered a lateral ankle sprain and that the injury will not keep him out long-term.

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata on OL Jack Driscoll : “We’ve been in this situation before. It’s nothing new to him. Just daily reminders that he’s been in this position where he’s the next man up and he’s a damn good tackle.” (Zach Berman)

on OL : “We’ve been in this situation before. It’s nothing new to him. Just daily reminders that he’s been in this position where he’s the next man up and he’s a damn good tackle.” (Zach Berman) Eagles DB Reed Blankenship ‘s x-rays on his rib injury came back negative. The team plans on taking a cautious approach with his recovery. (Jeremy Fowler)

‘s x-rays on his rib injury came back negative. The team plans on taking a cautious approach with his recovery. (Jeremy Fowler) The Eagles have contacted the Carolina Panthers regarding the availability of DB Jeremy Chinn. It is unclear how far the talks have gotten thus far. (ML Football)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll has no update on the neck injury of QB Daniel Jones but noted there is no quarterback controversy with backup Tyrod Taylor. (Jordan Raanan)