NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears GM Ryan Poles wants to keep offensive linemen Darnell Wright and Jonah Jackson together on the right side and have veteran G Joe Thuney stay on the left side. Poles added that the injury to T Ozzy Trapillo is not career-threatening but will cause him to miss most of next season. (Adam Hoge)

“I’m sure not only with him but a couple others, there’s going to be a lot of pressing to get out there and play,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “He calls me the ‘No Man,’ but yeah, we’ll kinda see. Obviously we made a very big investment in him and protecting that investment I think is really important.”

Gutekunst said he has no regrets trading for Parsons.

“Players like Micah very rarely become available and the way he impacted our football team, you guys saw it,” Gutekunst said. “He’s a rare player that can do what he can do when he’s on the field and the way he affects the game and the way he affects winning. So no regrets there and certainly expect him back better than ever once he gets rolling.”

Vikings VP of Football Operations Rob Brzezinski said the team will cast a “wide net” to help find a quarterback who can elevate the room, whether that’s a starter or a backup that can challenge QB J.J. McCarthy.

“What we do know is we need a level of baseline quarterback play for us to be effective,” Brzezinski said, via ESPN. “A lot of this has been J.J. in unfortunate [situations] with some of the injuries and things that he’s dealt with, but we’re going to explore every opportunity, and I don’t think there’s anything specifically we’re looking for. We can’t manufacture anything that’s not there. So No. 1, what are the options? Is it reciprocal? Is it financially doable? All those things. There’s just a lot of factors that go into it.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell anointed McCarthy as their franchise quarterback back in 2024, but admitted that circumstances have changed and there’s a sense of urgency with the current roster to win now.

“It’s just the timeline is in a different place for all of us than it was at that point,” O’Connell said. “And I have a responsibility — we have a responsibility collectively as we put together this team — to make sure that we use the data that we have at this time and the experiences we have, the feelings that we’ve had at different times as an organization.“