NFC Notes: Michael Penix, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix recorded just 177 yards and one touchdown in Week 10’s loss to the Colts. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris said the second-year quarterback has been “very accountable” for his play this season.

“He is extremely hard on himself,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “He is very accountable, almost to a fault.”

Penix was visibly upset in his postgame press conference, blaming himself for Atlanta’s loss. Morris said he had a personal conversation with Penix and wants him not to be so harsh on himself.

“It’s OK to be vulnerable in that moment, but at the same time don’t be so disgruntled and hard on yourself that you blame yourself for everything,” Morris said Wednesday. “He puts a lot of pressure on himself that way. We have to let him know those things are going to happen. They happen to the best of quarterbacks. There are going to be some ups and downs as a young quarterback, but I definitely talked to him about being that hard on himself in those moments. This league is full of adversity, and we have to deal with those adverse moments. It’s up to us to be able to help him through those situations.”

Penix said he’s always been tough on himself and feels it’s his duty to lead the team.

“That’s just how I grew up,” Penix said. “My dad, he pushed me into being physically and mentally tough in any situation. I was always tough on myself because I always felt I was supposed to put our team in position to win football games.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said DT Derrick Brown (knee) will return to practice on Thursday, while LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder) is considered week-to-week and has been ruled out from Week 11, via David Newton.

said DT (knee) will return to practice on Thursday, while LB (shoulder) is considered week-to-week and has been ruled out from Week 11, via David Newton. Canales said he’s “working through” a decision on who will start at right guard between Chandler Zavala and Austin Corbett, via Joseph Person.

Panthers

The Panthers are coming off a bad 17-7 loss to the Saints in Week 10. When asked if he’s had a talk with the team following the game, QB Bryce Young said he’s keeping those discussions private.

“There was talks. We’ll keep that in-house. But there are discussions,” Young said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Again, for us it’s a new week. The page is turned. We’re all excited for this week.”

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan confirmed that Young addressed the team and took accountability for his poor performance.

“He addressed the team. He was probably one of those guys that came out the game with the most fire in his eyes,” McMillan said. “He was disappointed in himself and the way he played and the way the team played. He addressed that and he let the team know how he felt. It’s just contagious.”

Panthers OL Austin Corbett said they aren’t doubting Young at all, and the veteran lineman remains confident in the team’s potential.

“That’s the quarterback. He’s QB1. He’s the guy,” Corbett said. “It’s understanding the frustration of this city if we show promise and then, what was that against the Saints? And everybody goes into a panic. Guys, we’re sitting at 5-5. If you look over the last two years, we’re doing a lot better. And it’s gonna be that continual growth and trusting the process.”