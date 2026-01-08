NFC Notes: Michael Penix Jr, Arthur Blank, Robert Hunt, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers are moving on from QBs coach Thad Lewis and will allow their new offensive coordinator pick the next position coach.

Falcons

The Falcons decided to fire HC Raheem Morris after two years at the helm. Owner Arthur Blank explained that they did not reach the levels they are capable of: “I did not think we achieved to the level we were capable of. … I believe we are capable of more.” (Tori McElheney)

Blank remains confident in QB Michael Penix Jr. : “We drafted Michael (Penix Jr.) because we felt and still do feel Michael was one of the best quarterbacks in the draft.” (Kendall)

Although Blank said he will give the next head coach freedom to decide on DC Jeff Ulbrich ‘s future, he gave an endorsement of the defensive coordinator: “You can’t dictate to a new head coach who their assistants are going to be but I would certainly recommend the new head coach consider Jeff (Ulbrich).” (Kendall)

and Penix, along with their subsequent performance, were not factors in the decision to fire Morris and GM , via Kendall. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler highlights Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham as a candidate to watch for the GM vacancy in Atlanta, noting Cunningham’s close connection with Bears GM Ryan Poles who was a college teammate of former Falcons QB Matt Ryan , who is the favorite to be named president of football operations for the Falcons.

Panthers

Panthers G Robert Hunt was designated to return from injured reserve on December 24, but has yet to be activated. Carolina HC Dave Canales said it is a “big week” for Hunt to prove he’s physically ready to return.

“It’s a big week of evaluating Rob and seeing if he’s physically ready to take on the game,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Going into last week, I wanted to make sure that he’d be able to play an entire game. Not something where he’s gonna pop out there for a couple series and be moving around. Just for the ebbs and flows of it — just getting your rhythm, getting your hands on people and back to football. So this is a really big week. We’ve got a couple of practices to be able to see what that looks like with Rob out there.”

Canales pointed out that Hunt has been at all the team meetings and should be “ready mentally to go.” In the end, it’s how the lineman holds up physically.

“He’s been here the whole time, rehabbing here in-house, getting stronger here. He’s been in all the meetings. He’s been in all the conversations. So nothing has gone by him in terms of how we’ve evolved together as a group,” Canales said. “So we’d be leaning on that part, that he’s ready mentally to go. Physically, that’s really the question we have to figure out this week.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Panthers defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley is a name to watch for defensive coordinator vacancies this year.

is a name to watch for defensive coordinator vacancies this year. Canales said Hunt will be able to play in the Wild Card Round and will start if he’s officially active, per David Newton.