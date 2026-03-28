NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Buccaneers, Seahawks

49ers
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated notes that 49ers WR Mike Evans‘ three-year, $42.5 million deal can increase to $60.5 million through incentives. Breer writes that the low end of Evans’ contract at $14.17 million per year ranges between Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp and Bills WR Khalil Shakir.
- Should Evans reach the high end of his contract at $20.17 million per year, Breer notes that it’s slightly more than Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers.
- Matt Barrows of The Athletic expects the 49ers to run more five-man defensive fronts after hiring Raheem Morris. He thinks they need to draft a small, quick edge rusher who can drop into coverage like Falcons OLB Jalon Walker.
- Barrows feels there’s a good argument for San Francisco to sign DE Joey Bosa as a situational pass rusher.
- Per Barrows, HC Kyle Shanahan has three years left on his deal but isn’t looking to become a free agent. He would expect San Francisco to check in with GM John Lynch this offseason, but probably won’t approach Shanahan about a deal until next offseason.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers LB Christian Rozeboom‘s one-year, $1.55 million deal carries a max value of $2.15 million through incentives. He can make $100,000 for appearing in 40 percent of defensive snaps, an additional $200,000 for 50 percent of snaps, and another $300,000 for 60 percent. (Greg Auman)
- Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Justin Melo)
- Ohio State TE Max Klare will visit the Buccaneers. (Nick Farabaugh)
Seahawks
- Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba officially signed his four-year, $168.6 million contract extension on Wednesday. The receiver said he’s grateful to stay on with the team that drafted him: “It’s an honor, it’s a blessing. I feel like I was definitely drafted to Seattle for a reason, it’s become home.” (John Boyle)
- The Seahawks are currently set to have the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites one anonymous general manager who has done business with GM John Schneider, who wonders if Seattle will trade down: “He’s going to trade down, right?” asked one general manager who has done business with Schneider in the past. “What are the odds he keeps that pick?”
- However, La Canfora could see Seattle staying put at No. 32 if there is a cornerback who fits their criteria.
- La Canfora notes that HC Mike Macdonald‘s system requires many defensive backs, and they could upgrade the cornerback spot opposite Devon Witherspoon.
- Missouri DE Zion Young has over 10 30 visits on his schedule, including with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)
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