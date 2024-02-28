NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Terry Fontenot, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles was about the team’s plans to retain impending free agent WR Mike Evans this offseason.

“They are talking and we’re hopeful and obviously Mike’s been an icon here for over a decade and had one of his best years last year as well. He looks like a spring chicken so you want both the guys back. Obviously, we just have to see and anything can happen. You hope for the best. And you keep your fingers crossed,” Bowles said, per Rick Stroud.

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said they will continue taking the best player available with picks in the 2024 NFL Draft similar to their approach when selecting Bijan Robinson last year.

“It’s about drafting the right guy, so a guy like Bijan, we believe he’s the right player, the makeup, skill set, everything aligns,” Fontenot said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s site. “We don’t get caught up into what the specific position is. We’re just adding good football players.”

Fontenot acknowledged they have a pressing need at quarterback but wants to improve the roster around the position as well.

“We know that’s critical to get that position right, but it doesn’t stop there,” Fontenot said. “We have to get the right quarterback in and we have to improve this entire roster and get ready to roll this season.”

Falcons’ new HC Raheem Morris believes they can be successful next season despite the perception of being a rebuilding team.

“I’m not afraid to say we have the ability to go out and win next year,” Morris said. “If we do some of the right things, some of the right moves — we can do that.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said he doesn’t have any “big plan” to fix QB Bryce Young and is focused on building their entire offense.

“No big plan to fix him,” said Canales, via David Newton of ESPN. “For me, it’s about building an offense that we can be proud of, something that is tough, something that is smart, that takes care of the football. It’s really elevating the whole group, and just asking Bryce to do his part of it.”

Canales wants Young to develop his footwork and understanding of passing concepts.

“I just see a really accurate player, a real decisive player,” Canales said of Young. “For him, some of the basic things, that for any quarterback improvement is footwork. Let’s continue to grow more specific to the pass concept, more specific to who is this person running this route? Three different receivers run the same route, it could be three different things. That’s a coaching thing. Maximizing some of his abilities are going to help that.”

As for his system in Carolina, Canales explained their quarterbacks should release the ball in less than three seconds.

“I think the average pass comes out in 2.2 seconds,” Canales said. “For our concepts, if you kind of get more specific to what we’re trying to do, the ball gets to the checkdown in about 2.7, definitely under 3. Bryce better be really moving towards the line of scrimmage, ready to take off, checking it down to the back in three seconds or less.”