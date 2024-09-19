Panthers Making Two Roster Moves

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers are promoting OLB Tarron Jackson to the active roster for Week 3 against the Raiders.

Additionally, Carolina is re-signing OLB Eku Leota to the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Panthers’ practice squad:

Jackson, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2021. He was in the second year of his four-year $3.7 million contract when the Eagles elected to waive him in 2022 before bringing him back on the practice squad.

Philadelphia re-signed him to futures contracts in 2023 and 2024 but he was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp this offseason.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in four games for the Eagles but didn’t record a statistic.