NFC Notes: Mike LaFleur, J.J. McCarthy, Cardinals, Lions, Vikings

Cardinals
- Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur said rookie RB Jeremiyah Love is “progressing really well” from his high-ankle sprain toward playing in Week 1, per Josh Weinfuss.
- LaFleur also said DB Garrett Williams (Achilles) is “progressing well,” but his status for the season-opener will be determined during the week of practice before the game, via Weinfuss.
- As for RB James Conner (foot) being placed on injured reserve, LaFleur said he wasn’t “far off” from the injured list, but it was in Conner’s best interest to rest: “It just was in the best interest of the player and the organization to give him a little bit more time. So again, I don’t overly ask him, you just know. And, again, he’s earned the right with all that. So we just thought it was in the best interest, he thought it was in the best interest to get a little bit more time.” (Weinfuss)
- LaFleur mentioned that CB Will Johnson is “progressing well” from his lower body injury and they will “be smart with him” in practice this week, per Weinfuss.
- LaFleur indicated that CB Denzel Burke has been playing the inside role more over the last couple of weeks, per Weinfuss.
- Regarding the Cardinals acquiring TE Hunter Long, LaFleur said his experience as a blocker in the wide zone and in duos played a part in their decision to trade for him, per Weinfuss.
Lions
- Lions GM Brad Holmes wouldn’t put a timeline on RB Isiah Pacheco‘s return from a back injury: “He’s doing everything that he can to get back. …He’s steadily feeling better.” (Colton Pouncey)
Vikings
- The Vikings kept three quarterbacks on the roster with Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and J.J. McCarthy. When asked if he expects McCarthy to be on the active roster for Week 1, GM Nolan Teasley responded: “I do,” per Kevin Seifert.
- Teasley still thinks they haven’t seen McCarthy’s full potential: “I think that the thing you need to keep in mind with J.J. is that he has the hardest job in sports. He’s only started 10 games and his story’s not written.” (Seifert)
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!