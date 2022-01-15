NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Jason La Canfora reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could consider replacing HC Mike McCarthy with OC Kellen Moore if McCarthy is unable to live up to his expectations this postseason.

could consider replacing HC with OC if McCarthy is unable to live up to his expectations this postseason. Both Moore and DC Dan Quinn are drawing serious consideration for head-coaching jobs this offseason and La Canfora says that an early exit could lead Jones to at least consider promoting one of them to the top job.

are drawing serious consideration for head-coaching jobs this offseason and La Canfora says that an early exit could lead Jones to at least consider promoting one of them to the top job. Jones would reportedly consider it a huge blow, with one source who knows him telling La Canfora: “If this season doesn’t end the way Jerry thinks it should, don’t be surprised if Kellen Moore is their next head coach much sooner than later. He does not want to lose him.”

La Canfora noted that another source close to Jones told him the situation could resemble the team retaining former HC Jason Garrett: “It’s not like there isn’t precedent for something like this. Remember what they did to keep Jason Garrett. It wouldn’t be out of character at all.”

Giants

Giants OL Nick Gates is aiming to return to the team after suffering a serious leg injury in September.

“My plan is to get back on the field as fast as possible,” Gates said, via Ryan Dunleavy. “I don’t know if it’s going to be this year or whatever, but just taking it day by day.”

Gates added he thinks the offensive line needs changes as a whole.

“We have good players on the line, but we definitely need to add some key changes, bring some people in, and have more depth, especially after this year with all the guys who got hurt,” Gates said. “We definitely have good stepping stones. Drew is a good left tackle, surprised he didn’t get more Pro Bowl votes. We’re headed in the right direction. Just need to play better.”

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera praised his coordinators and said he has met with owner Dan Snyder regarding plans for this offseason. Rivera did, however, add that he is unsatisfied with the way this past season went.

“I am not satisfied with it (2021 season); I’m even disappointed, to be honest”, said Rivera, via Washington Football Wire. “We had some opportunities and the unfortunate circumstances derailed what we had built and put ourselves in place to try and accomplish. But there were some moments that I found to be positive, really truly positive.”