NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders worked out OT Ryan Swoboda, according to Aaron Wilson.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on HC Mike McCarthy: “He’s coached three playoff teams in a row. I think he’s done an outstanding job. … I frankly said to the (coaching) staff yesterday, ‘You got us in this spot to be as disappointed as we are about the Buffalo game. It’s your fault because y’all have done such a great job this year getting our team to have the expectations that we have (this season).’ Part of the best part of our team this year has been the coaching staff.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni made the change from DC Sean Desai to Matt Patricia in the middle of the week, giving Patricia the final say on defensive playcalling. Sirianni added that he won’t consider making any changes for offensive playcalling despite their loss to the Seahawks.

“I made the decision,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “I did what I thought I needed to do in the best interest of the football team. We made some adjustments there. I didn’t feel like we were playing and coaching well enough on defense, so I made an adjustment. It was my decision and that’s what I did.”

“All the final decisions are made by Matt right now,” Sirianni added. “As disappointed as Sean was, I think he handled himself like a true pro. Sean is still helpful to this football team because he has a bright mind and he can help and as I listened in on defense today they were communicating back and forth very similar to the way they communicated with the roles reversed.”