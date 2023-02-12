NFC Notes: Mike McGlinchey, 49ers, Cardinals

Mike McGlinchey

49ers impending free agent OT Mike McGlinchey said it would be difficult for him to leave the Bay Area and is hopeful to re-sign with the organization.

“It’s hard to ever want to leave this place,” McGlinchey said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’ve seen people do it and be heartbroken about it later on.”

However, McGlinchey added that he’s “not an idiot” and won’t accept a discount contract.

“Well, it certainly will have a lot to do with it,” McGlinchey said. “I’m not an idiot. I understand what my value is. And I think they do, too. And I hope the rest of the league will when the time comes.”

McGlinchey said he’s keeping an “open mind” about contracts and he must be realistic with his demands.

“You have to keep an open mind about this stuff,” McGlinchey said. “But you also have to be real about it, too. Because there’s a lot of damn good football players in our locker room. And a lot of them that need to be paid. We certainly have one that’s going to break the entire bank. So you’ve got to see how the chips fall.”

49ers

When appearing on The Von Cast, 49ers TE George Kittle said that the starting quarterback job is currently Brock Purdy‘s to lose.

“Trey Lance is still there. Trey unfortunately has not gotten a fair shot at being an NFL quarterback yet… Trey has plenty of talent, he just has to get out there and play. But you have to talk about Brock Purdy and what he did. Our offense was operating at the highest it’s probably been since 2019. In my opinion, it’s Brock’s job to lose,” said Kittle, via B/R Gridiron.

Cardinals

Albert Breer reports that if Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon lands the Cardinals’ head coaching job this week, one name to watch for his staff is Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing.

Breer mentions that Gannon and Petzing were together in Minnesota and he would be a leading candidate for offensive coordinator on Gannon’s staff.

The agent for Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy told Pro Football Talk his client will have multiple options this coming week, including staying in Kansas City, taking the offensive coordinator job with either the Commanders or Ravens, or potentially even joining the Cardinals as an OC for the new head coach.