NFC Notes: Miles Sanders, Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs is pleased with his performance at left tackle after converting from the opposite side and is finding things to improve on each game.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” said Wirfs, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. “Every day, I’m finding something I want to work on and focus on … just picking something to get better at that day. I’ll have days where I feel really good, and some days where I feel like I can’t take a set. It’s going to come and get to a point where I feel like I did the past couple of years. I’m feeling great right now.”

Wirfs said their offensive line has become a “close-knit group” but they still want to improve in areas like their run-blocking.

“We’re such a close-knit group, and we lean on each other for everything,” Wirfs said. “We’re happy with where we’re at now, but we know there’s a ton of work to be done. We have a lot of room for improvement. We’re close to last in yards per carry, so that’s unacceptable for us. We’ve got to be better, and do what we can to help us win games.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles called Wirfs a “game-wrecker” and has innate instincts as a blocker.

“He is a game-wrecker,” Bowles said Wednesday. “He has great instincts. Obviously, he was a great pass rusher coming out, but the instincts he has in the passing game and the few times they drop him, he’s outstanding. He is a heck of a competitor. Luke and Tristan have their work cut out for them.”

Panthers

Panthers RB Miles Sanders has been ruled out from Week 6, via David Newton.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said G Andrus Peat suffered a groin strain and they’ll evaluate him on Saturday, per Mike Triplett.