NFC Notes: Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Daniel Jones, Commanders, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said trading away Montez Sweat and Chase Young allows them to use different players and evaluate their roster.

“It’s an opportunity to see what else we have,” Rivera said, via Zach Shelby of the team’s site. “It’s an opportunity to go out and win football games with different guys, and we feel we have an opportunity to go out and play and play well.”

Rivera reiterated the move is “creating some opportunities” for other players who were behind Sweat and Young.

“It’s always difficult to say goodbye to guys that help you…but it’s also part of the business side of it,” Rivera said. “And that’s never easy. For us, more than anything else, this is creating some opportunities for some other guys. It’s creating a different opportunity for us as a football team, and we’ve got to make the best of it.”

Rivera thinks they might have a long-term answer at quarterback with Sam Howell.

“I know this franchise has been looking for a long time [for a quarterback],” Rivera said. “And for the first time in a while, I think that guy might be here.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) said he’s been progressing from his injury throughout the past week and felt good ahead of Week 8’s game despite being ruled out.

“I had been progressing last week,” Jones said, via Matt Citak of the team’s site. “I felt good about where I was headed. I didn’t know exactly how it was going to go Sunday before the game, but I felt good. I felt like I was progressing well.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll said Jones had a normal day of practice on Wednesday and will have a full workload this week.

“Normal practice,” Daboll said. “He’s been out here throwing so he’ll have his full workload this week. Once he’s cleared, he’s cleared and ready to go.”

Jones is excited to be back in the starting lineup and set to play.

“I’m excited,” said Jones. “Excited to be back in the swing of things and going through the week preparing to play. So yeah, I’m excited to be back… I feel good. I feel recovered. I’ve had a few weeks here not playing, so I used that to stay in shape. But excited to be back.”