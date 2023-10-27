NFC Notes: Montez Sweat, Daniel Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DE Montez Sweat said he’s been in contact with his agents to stay informed about any potential trade talks involving him and admitted that it’s on his mind.

“I mean, shit, with everything going on, it definitely goes across your mind, but you try to keep your head focused on what’s ahead, and that’s Philly,” Sweat said, via PFT. “So, yeah, I’m focused on that right now.”

Swift was asked if he wanted to remain in Washington and sounded prepared as if he could be dealt.

“I can only control what I can control,” Sweat said. “I definitely enjoyed my time here with the guys on the D-line, the people on the team. But I understand it’s a business. So, I can only control what I can.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t believe that any trades are imminent involving the team at the moment.

“I don’t think there’s anything at a level that would that I would expect to do anything. I don’t see anything heated up to a level that would cause something happen,” Jones said, via PFT.

Jones was asked if he felt this way due to what’s out there versus what teams are asking. He said that there’s been no obvious trade partners and the team is content with the roster they have.

“It’s both, as you all know, that’s a two edged answer,” Jones said. “I do like this roster. Would I improve it if given an opportunity and it made a lot of sense? Of course, we would. But if we don’t do anything at this trade deadline, we’ve got a team in my mind that can get us where we want to go.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs underwent successful surgery on his ACL and is expected to return in 2024.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll shut down speculation that the team could move on from QB Daniel Jones and said that he is the starter.

“Yep,” Daboll said, via Giants Wire. “I’m not getting into that. I mean, (Jones) is our starter. I don’t know how many times I’ve been asked, but I’ve said it a bunch.”

Giants OC Mike Kafka said WR Jalin Hyatt is “right on schedule” with his development and sees improvements: “You can see that growth,” per Dan Salomone.