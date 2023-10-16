NFC Notes: Montez Sweat, Tyrod Taylor, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor took the blame for not being able to run another play as time expired for New York on Sunday, which led to another loss for HC Brian Daboll.

“Yeah, it was a decision, looking back on it, definitely shouldn’t have made,” Taylor said, via NFL.com. “Alerted to a run, thought I saw a look that was beneficial for us, and it wasn’t the right call. That falls on me, as a quarterback, as a leader, as the one that’s communicating everything to everyone — got to be better in that situation.”