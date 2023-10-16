NFC Notes: Montez Sweat, Tyrod Taylor, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Jeremy Fowler reports that X-rays came back negative on the thumb injury of Commanders DE Montez Sweat.
Cowboys
- The Cowboys had several players fined from Week 5, including S Jayron Kearse $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct, LB Leighton Vander Esch $18,219 for unnecessary roughness, and S Donovan Wilson fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness and $16,391 for unnecessary roughness for a total of $27,318.
Eagles
- Eagles S Reed Blankenship was fined $4,843 for unnecessary roughness and TE Dallas Goedert was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness.
Giants
Giants QB Tyrod Taylor took the blame for not being able to run another play as time expired for New York on Sunday, which led to another loss for HC Brian Daboll.
“Yeah, it was a decision, looking back on it, definitely shouldn’t have made,” Taylor said, via NFL.com. “Alerted to a run, thought I saw a look that was beneficial for us, and it wasn’t the right call. That falls on me, as a quarterback, as a leader, as the one that’s communicating everything to everyone — got to be better in that situation.”
“Had a play called, it was a run action pass play and ended up alerting it to a run. Didn’t get it off,” Daboll added. “He saw a look based on the play that we had, and he ended up alerting it.It was some discussion, but we’d been stopped on two third-and-one’s,” he said. “We’d been stopped on the goal line at the end of the half, so I thought it was a good call by (offensive coordinator) Mike (Kafka).”
