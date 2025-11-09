NFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Von Miller, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

During a recent episode of his “Free Range” podcast, Commanders LB Von Miller revealed that he has no plans of retiring and will play next season.

He is hopeful that he remains in Washington with HC Dan Quinn.

“Hopefully I can still be here with the Washington Commanders,” Miller said, via Nicki Jhabvala. “If I’m able to be in an environment like this with the coaching staff, like DQ … I can definitely play next year.”

Tom Pelissero says that QB Jayden Daniels is out indefinitely with an elbow injury and will be re-evaluated following the team’s Week 12 bye. Washington opted not to place Daniels on injured reserve, giving him the chance to return this season.

is out indefinitely with an elbow injury and will be re-evaluated following the team’s Week 12 bye. Washington opted not to place Daniels on injured reserve, giving him the chance to return this season. Commanders OL Tyler Biadasz was fined $17,389 for a blindside block, LB Frankie Luvu was fined $100,000 for a hip-drop tackle, OL Jordan Magee was fined $5,848 for taunting, and OL Chris Paul was fined $6,256 for a facemask.

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman wouldn’t deny that he had made an offer for Browns DE Myles Garrett that included multiple first-round picks.

“When there are opportunities to be aggressive for the right players, we’re not going to sit on our hands,” Roseman said, via Mary Kay Cabot. “You don’t have great success without taking great risks. We can’t be afraid to fail. I think a lot of times, for you to get to the top, you have to be willing to take chances that may look controversial at times. I won’t live with regret.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said he noticed that QB Jaxson Dart “didn’t look right” due to having a concussion. (Connor Hughes)

said he noticed that QB “didn’t look right” due to having a concussion. (Connor Hughes) Giants DB Dane Belton was fined $7,201 for striking/kicking/kneeing.