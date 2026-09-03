NFC Notes: Najee Harris, Von Miller, Commanders OL Questions, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn was asked why OL Julian Good-Jones got so many first-team reps with QB Jayden Daniels during camp at center only for him to be released during cutdowns.

“Well, first I’d say, Julian definitely deserved the shot to go compete for it,” Quinn said, via Commanders Wire. “That was, first and foremost of being here, going through it. And so, although it may not, like Matt got practice reps as well with Jayden. So, we got a chance to see that and evaluate him into that and who he was going against. I understand your question, but Nick, Julian, Matt, they’re all gonna get their looks at it to go. But you do have to give a shot to go do it too.”

Commanders GM Adam Peters isn’t looking to reflect on free agency, including reportedly missing on C Tyler Linderbaum: “I dont want to get into who we did or didnt get in free agency. That was six months ago…That’s rewriting history.” (JP Finlay)

Cowboys

The Cowboys brought in 16-year veteran EDGE Von Miller as a free agent. Dallas VP of player personnel Will McClay said Miller is still a proficient pass rusher and provides leadership to people like first-round OLB Malachi Lawrence.

“He can still get after the passer. When you have a bunch of rushers, the offense has to figure out what you’re doing, how you’re doing it. I think (new defensive coordinator Christian Parker) will use that very well. But also the leadership. We have young players that they’re learning from coaching, but they also learn better from guys that have done it at a high level. They’re probably more willing to listen to that. And he’s the right kind of guy to pour into a guy like Malachi (Lawrence) and some of the young guys we have. But he can still play. And he’ll contribute to the pass rush,” McClay said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

As for new DC Christian Parker, McClay expressed confidence in the defensive coordinator’s approach and the system he’s building.

“What you saw in the interview is real. And so many of these interviews, coaches come in with these books and (other things). One thing is to be a young man, as young as he is, and convince Jerry (Jones) and Stephen (Jones) that it’s the right thing to do, because he’s gone through all the steps with us. So then, you get on the field, and you realize that the way he puts things together, the process that he goes through, it’s everything that he does. It’s how he is, and so it makes a lot of sense. And it was unique in the box. Just being around him, and looking at him, he understands it, and has a plan, and he’s very confident. And the defense is confident in what he’s calling, because belief is a very big part of it, and they believe.”

Regarding Parker’s input in bringing in Miller and rookies, McClay said the coordinator has been “very clear with his vision” and how he wants to use players.

“He understands what players can and can’t do and how they fit and how he can use them. He’s very clear with the vision. He doesn’t have a strict prototype, but there are certain things you want. If you give him those things, he knows how to use them, how he’s going to put them in the defense. So that’s been really good for us, is that he’s very clear about the picture, how he’s going to use it, why certain things may match for something else, but not here. So it’s clear, and you can see how he wants to build it, so it does make it easier for us.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman was frustrated that he lost OT Cameron Williams, OT Myles Hinton, TE Cameron Latu and DB Kapena Gushiken all to waivers during cutdown day.

“Certainly, those percentages didn’t apply to our roster over this weekend, unfortunately,” Roseman said, referencing an NFL waiver claim rate of approximately 4%, via Eagles Wire. “Don’t feel good about losing those guys.”

Giants

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown said the team didn’t hesitate to add RB Najee Harris as he adds an extra element to the group.

“Najee offers something different,” Brown said, via Giants Wire. “When you have a back that played at 235 before his injury that doesn’t need things blocked up cleanly for him to push the pile, and then he has a familiarity with G-Ro from L.A., those are things that you can’t just gloss over. When you have an opportunity to add talent, we’re never going to shy away from that.”

Browns added that HC John Harbaugh looks to involve multiple running backs week to week.

“Harbs has just been very clear of the mission being greater than yourself,” Brown said. “What are you willing to give up for the greater good of the team? And understanding that your role may not look the same game to game, and it may be different game to game, but the way that Harbs has been able to get guys in certain positions to do what they do best, that’s been the part, that’s how you maximize a room of four running backs.”