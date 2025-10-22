NFC Notes: Nakobe Dean, CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb returned from a high-ankle sprain for Week 7, recording five catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Lamb is glad to be pairing up with WR George Pickens amidst his strong start to the season.

“It’s exciting, man,” Lamb said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s site. “Watching my dog go crazy for the last few weeks, I’m pretty sure he enjoyed it. But just taking the load off of him a little bit, making him play true to the offense and what we’ve got going. It’s fun… I’ll always be motivated, but I love to see him do his thing. That’s why we brought him here. I feel like he’s having so much fun here.”

Lamb feels this year’s team is the “best” offense he’s been a part of.

“This one is the best one I’ve been on, and I’ve been on some great ones,” Lamb said. “It’s just the way that we can move around these pieces, these players, and everybody everywhere. We can line up faster than any. It’s tough.”

Lamb also thinks Dak Prescott is playing at the highest level he’s seen from the veteran quarterback.

“I swear he’s going to continue to do that,” Lamb said. “Again, it’s only Week 7, still got plenty more to go, so much more work to do. We’ve got to better as an offense, there’s some meat on the bone we left out there and I feel like we can get better… All the critics that was going on, you don’t hear too much going on now. Now they’re just waiting on something, that’s just how it is. For him, I know it’s tough. Just being the quarterback of this franchise is a big burden, but there’s a lot of people quiet now, so I guess it’s pretty good.”

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean talked about getting more snaps in Week 7: “I’ve been wanting to get out there for a couple weeks now, so it feels great. So to be out there with the guys, be out there and tackle somebody and hit people, it feels great.” (Zach Berman)

Dean was asked if his role will continue to grow: "I don't know. It's not a question for me. My job is to control what I can control, and go out there and play ball — be Nakobe Dean and dominate." (Berman)

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio on the team's usage of the linebackers: "I just wanted to get Nakobe there in spot duty. The plan was base for Nakobe and you never know how much base you're going to get in a game. Then we played him some in Nickel too, and I think he got about 30 plays, which I think was a good number and the way they came was good too. It wasn't like he had 10 in a row, I don't think. I thought he did well, and I think we did the right thing not playing him the week before, even though we technically could have." (Berman)

Fangio on how unretired DE Brandon Graham can help the defense: "We'll see. You see what kind of shape he's in, what kind of retention he has from last year. Shape comes in two forms. One, just your conditioning, but in football shape to contact shape. So hopefully, the sooner the better. "…Well, all the way from the start I was teasing him not to retire all the way back to last February or March. So yeah, I mean I've run into him, we've talked when he's come by. I always tease him about it to try and light the fire." (Berman)

The Giants gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter in a heartbreaking loss to the Broncos in Week 7. New York HC Brian Daboll outlined how painful the loss was, but quickly looked to shift their focus to the Eagles.

“Well, that’s what you need to do, but there are certainly a lot of guys that are hurting right now,” Daboll said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Some physically. But they gave everything they had and we came up short. That was a tough one, make no mistake about it, but you’ve got to get back on your horse and get ready to play a very talented team that we just played two weeks ago. Look at the things that we didn’t do quite as well and we’ll get onto Philadelphia with the right mindset.”

The New York Giants officially designated K Graham Gano to return from injured reserve, per Dan Salomone of the team’s site.

to return from injured reserve, per Dan Salomone of the team’s site. This opens Gano’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.