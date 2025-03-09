NFC Notes: Nate Scheelhaase, Rams, 49ers Offseason, Cardinals Combine Meetings

49ers

According to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, the stance on Deebo Samuel started changing around the 49ers following the Super Bowl in February of 2024 when the receiver was a non-factor in their championship loss.

Although Kawakami writes a strong 2024 season for Samuel could've swayed opinions, Jauan Jennings emerged as Brock Purdy 's favorite receiver option.

Kawakami writes the 49ers were so cold on Samuel that they were comfortable trading him to the Commanders, who are an NFC contender.

Kawakami also reports that the 49ers began to prepare for Samuel’s departure in 2022. He cites a San Francisco negotiator who told Samuel’s representation that the receiver didn’t deserve a four- or five-year extension similar to other top players around the league.

Given Commanders DT Jonathan Allen came up in trade talks for Samuel, Kawakami writes the 49ers are in the market for veteran defensive linemen.

Kawakami doesn't think San Francisco is eager to find a star receiver to replace Samuel and won't bring in a player at the position with their No. 11 overall pick.

Kawakami could see the 49ers make other cost-cutting moves, like asking FB Kyle Juszczyk for a pay cut.

Per Tim Kawakami, 49ers OT Jaylon Moore is expected to have a strong market when free agency begins, and San Francisco plans to be competitive in the bidding.

is expected to have a strong market when free agency begins, and San Francisco plans to be competitive in the bidding. UCLA LB Oluwafemi Oladejo says that he met with the 49ers, which includes GM John Lynch and their entire defensive staff, at the Combine and twice at the Senior Bowl. (Steph Sanchez)

Rams

The Rams promoted offensive assistant Nathan Scheelhaase to passing game coordinator after he drew interest for offensive coordinator jobs this offseason. Sean McVay thinks Scheelhase is a “special coach” and is grateful he decided to return.

“The great ones redefine what that is because they do a little bit more and they’re just a little more intrinsically motivated and they’ve got just a little bit better feel on how you deal with people,” McVay said, via PFT. “I think this guy’s a special coach and I’m not going to take for granted the time I have with him. I thought it was cool that he chose to stay with us with some other opportunities he had. That meant a lot to me. He is a rising star, without a doubt.”

Rams LT Alaric Jackson ‘s new three-year deal with the team includes a $36.4 million total base salary along with a $15 million prorated signing bonus. (OTC)

The deal includes a $2 million roster bonus and $15 million guaranteed, carrying a total cap number of $56 million.