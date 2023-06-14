NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks,

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa said he is confident that the organization will figure out his contract extension and he will be paid what he deserves.

“It’s pretty high,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebZone. “Yeah, I think I’m pretty confident about that… I think I’ll get what I deserve.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Bosa isn’t a player he’s worried about.

“Nick, he’s not a guy I really ever worry about, whether it’s a contract year or not. And I know Nick’s doing his work. I know Nick is obsessive with his job and obsessive with being the best he can be, so it’s usually pretty easy with that stuff. We don’t even need to mention the contract. It’s more the same conversation I’ve had the last three years with him when he comes in.”

Cardinals

Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries said he’s “learned a lot” about Kyler Murray through his training this offseason to recover from his knee injury.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot about Kyler because we’ve been in the training room a lot,” Humphries said, via Bob McManaman of AZ Central. “He trains away every offseason, so you don’t ever really get to really see. Offseason training is the real work. Football is organized. You need to do this, this and this and then you can leave. Offseason training is really like how much do you care about football? How often are you going to come in here? This is when you build that callous for real. I feel like I’ve gotten to know him more this offseason just being around him and seeing him attack his rehab like this. It’s been impressive.”

Cardinals WR Zach Pascal said Murray’s presence in their offseason program has shown the quarterback’s commitment to the team.

“It just shows that he cares — cares about us getting better as a team, learning the offense, and those mental reps he gets as well even though he can’t physically be a part of it,” said Pascal. “He can get those mental reps and it just trickles down to the whole team.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon reiterated Murray has been fully engaged with team activities.

“Obviously, he’s going through the rehab process, but he wants to be out there, I know that,” Gannon said. “He’s fully engaged with everything we’re doing. I saw him making the reads back there behind the offense. When you see your trigger guy out there, it matters. He’s done everything and more that we wanted him to do and I’m excited for him with where he’s at.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf said first-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is already showing a veteran presence and is “head of the curve” with his development.

“I mean, he’s come in and he’s treated it like he’s a vet already,” Metcalf said, via the team’s Youtube. “He knows how to run routes. He knows his body. He knows how to catch. So, it’s really just teaching him the playbook — and he’s already ahead of the curve of learning the technique that [receivers coach] Sanjay [Lal is] teaching. So, he’s just fitting right in with the drills and with the plays that we’re calling.”