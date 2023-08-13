NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Marquise Brown, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he isn’t concerned with DE Nick Bosa‘s contract situation and believes both sides will come together on an agreement that works for everybody.

“I don’t know if Bosa’s ever done a training camp, and he’s done pretty good,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “It’s a little different with D-linemen. Everybody wants people here, and you want to do that stuff, but it doesn’t affect the team as much from the D-end standpoint. I have as much confidence in Nick as any player I’ve ever been around in terms of how he prepares and everything. I know they’re going to get it right, both sides, and I’m excited for when I do see him.”

Cardinals

When the Cardinals traded for WR Marquise Brown, they still had HC Kliff Kingsbury and his Air Raid scheme. New OC Drew Petzing is expected to be more run-heavy, but Brown isn’t concerned about the team’s offensive philosophy, adding he’ll still be able to contribute more than what he did in Baltimore.

“Not really. I mean, I played in Baltimore,” Brown said, via PFT. “I played in Baltimore, so I’ve been in it. When I met with these guys and they told me their philosophies and their thought process, I was like, OK, I can work with it, and this is something that we need as a team, and we can thrive in.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay explained what he’s looking for in a left tackle, which included keeping QB Matthew Stafford upright and pushing everything back inside to mitigate the opposing team setting the edge. The two main competitors for the role right now are veteran Joseph Noteboom and former UDFA Alaric Jackson.

“I think it’s production. I think you look at the big fella that was doing it at a high level for such a long period of time for us, he used to talk about production. What is my job within the framework of each single snap? And did I do my job? Am I checking that box or am I not?” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “Sometimes it can be a little bit flashier than others but ultimately, if you’re responsible for reaching an open-side 5-technique and you keep him covered up to be able to run in the B-gap and press it backside, job well done. If you’re responsible for being on the man side of the protection and you keep your guy covered up just long enough to give Matthew a second hitch to be able to get through a progression, job well done.”

McVay added that the team is also looking for consistency and somebody that can perform at a high level on a regular basis.

“We’re looking for consistency snap in and snap out. I think we want to be a physical unit, as well,” he said. “I think that’s an important thing for us to establish, physicality on both sides of the line of scrimmage. But it is about production snap in and snap out and consistency and that’s what we want to be able to see.”

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue notes that while it was assumed new Rams S John Johnson would start next to S Jordan Fuller, the signing of Johnson might actually embolden the Rams to explore options with Fuller, who's due $2.7 million in 2023 after the proven performance escalator, particularly if the team is confident in its other younger safeties.

would start next to S , the signing of Johnson might actually embolden the Rams to explore options with Fuller, who’s due $2.7 million in 2023 after the proven performance escalator, particularly if the team is confident in its other younger safeties. However, she adds it’s still too soon to say and the safety group will take a more definitive shape over the next few practices.

If Noteboom loses the left tackle battle to Jackson, Rodrigue thinks the Rams could find another spot in the starting lineup for him at right guard rather than demote him (and his significant contract) to backup swing tackle. He'll have to beat out G Tremayne Anchrum, who has been the best right guard in camp for the Rams so far per Rodrigue.

, who has been the best right guard in camp for the Rams so far per Rodrigue. Rodrigue notes Rams CB Derion Kendrick is still in the running for a starting corner job despite all the time missed due to a hamstring injury, as no one else has run away with the job.