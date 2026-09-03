NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Michael Wilson, Leonard Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since an ACL injury early last season. Bosa revealed the road back wasn’t perfect, as he dealt with a patellar tendon injury after ramping up too fast.

“I’m not going to go back too far because every recovery there’s ups and downs, but it was a long road,” Bosa said, via Nick Wagoner. “There’s some stuff I dealt with, with that patella tendon, and then I kind of ramped it a little too fast with the football stuff a month ago or whatever it was. And that kind of told me to back off. I’ve just been trying to get it as strong and myself as confident as I can to where I could rip the bandaid off and go to team stuff today. Because once you get into team, there’s no reservations, there’s no compensation, like there’s no governor. So yeah, I felt that today. I remember my last ACL, there was a couple moments where you just have to go and you’re kind of hoping for the best. Obviously it’s not going to be like anything crazy is going to happen, but you hope that your body is going to respond the way that you prepared it to. And there’s a couple moments today where that happened. So I’m just going to try and keep building, not get too up about it, but it was a great day.”

Cardinals

Per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals and WR Michael Wilson were about $3 to $4 million apart in contract talks on Wednesday morning before he signed a three-year, $75 million extension.

were about $3 to $4 million apart in contract talks on Wednesday morning before he signed a three-year, $75 million extension. Weinfuss adds Wilson preferred three years over four, and the $25 million per year ended up being around $10 million per year more than Arizona’s initial offer.

Weinfuss also revealed the Cardinals continued to respond to Wilson’s team’s counteroffers with small, incremental offers. Weinfuss felt Week 1 was a “deadline of sorts” and got the sense late in camp that a deal wasn’t going to get done before things picked up this week.

Seahawks

Per Over The Cap, Seahawks DT Leonard Williams signed a three-year, $90 million extension with $54 million guaranteed, including $37.35 million in new money guarantee and a $22 million signing bonus. Williams’ $3.8 million and $10.73 million base salaries in 2026 and 2027 are fully guaranteed.

signed a three-year, $90 million extension with $54 million guaranteed, including $37.35 million in new money guarantee and a $22 million signing bonus. Williams’ $3.8 million and $10.73 million base salaries in 2026 and 2027 are fully guaranteed. Another $11.27 million will be guaranteed in 2027 if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the 2027 waiver period, along with another $5.35 million for the same thing in 2028. The deal also has two option bonuses and void years for salary cap purposes, decreasing his 2026 cap number by $7.6 million. (Over The Cap)