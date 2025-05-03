NFC Notes: Nick Emmanwori, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is heading into his seventh season with the team, with two Pro Bowl selections. Murray spoke on wanting to remain with Arizona his whole career, along with his intense desire to get to the postseason and beyond.

“If I could play my whole career here, finish it out here, sign me up,” Murray said, via Kyle Odegard. “Guys like Kobe (Bryant). Kobe played for one organization his whole career. That’s something I admire, and that’s something I want to do.”

“We’ve only played in one playoff game since I got here, which is very frustrating. I’m more motivated than ever. Going into Year 7 and playing in the playoffs once – I don’t believe that I’m a couch-watching-football type of guy. The fact that I haven’t led us to that, I take a lot on my shoulders to perform in the moments I’m needed the most.”

Rams

Rams OT Rob Havenstein is entering the eleventh year of his career in 2025. The veteran lineman made clear he is not considering retirement this year and still has “a lot of passion” for the game.

“It’s always something to think about, but no. Not this year,” Havenstein said, via RamsWire. “I knew I wanted to play this year for sure. Never say never, but I still have a lot of passion for it. I still think I can play. I’m getting my mind and body ready to go once August rolls around.”

Havenstein is focused on proving he’s still a starting-caliber right tackle.

“Whether it’s in Year 11 or Year 1, it shouldn’t change,” Havenstein said. “I have to go out and prove that I’m still the guy; I’m still the right tackle for this team. That’s something that I don’t take lightly.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks traded up to grab South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori with pick No. 35, who many believed was the top safety in this year’s class. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald spoke on his early thoughts about how Emmanwori could fit in with his versatile skillset.

“This is interesting because you’ve got to let it happen (and see) what he’s going to do well,” Macdonald said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “A safe bet is going to be at the second level initially, like at nickel, some dime reps. But he’s going to train to be a safety, too, and give us the flexibility there. It’s kind of like offensive line where you start a guy with an idea, see how those guys jell, who does what well.”

Seahawks GM John Schneider doesn’t want to limit where Emmanwori plays just because he hasn’t seen extensive time at a spot before.

“The way I was raised in this business was with (former Packers GM) Ron Wolf: Why couldn’t he be a corner? He has coverage skills,” Schneider said.