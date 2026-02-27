NFC Notes: Nick Sirianni, Bryce Young, Brad Idzik, Eagles, Panthers

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni faced some criticism for overseeing the team’s offense in 2025 alongside OC Kevin Patullo. Sirianni said they will continue sprinkling things in new OC Sean Mannion‘s system from previous offenses that have been successful.

“I think that some of the things that you can sprinkle in from the things that we’ve done, it’ll just be a good mesh of different things,” Sirianni said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “You want to have something that you can [hang] your hat, which I think that we’ve always had, but then adapt that to different things that your players do well.”

Sirianni said their offensive system is “ever-evolving” and will figure things out as they go.

“It’s ever-evolving,” Sirianni said. “Shoot, you might end up saying, ‘Hey, I wanted to be an outside zone team, but it looks like we’re going to be a little bit more of a gap team, or vice versa, right?’ And it could be the same with, ‘Hey, I wanted to be a little bit more play action, but it looks like we’re going to be a little bit more naked and move the pocket and stuff like that.’”

Sirianni added that he needs to oversee their entire team, not just focus on their offense. In the end, he wants to be a resource to Mannion.

“I know that the most important thing that I need to do is be the head football coach of the football team, not the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Sirianni said. “I need to be the head football coach in charge of everything. It’s setting that vision, all the different things that go into it. But I’ve had a lot of experience in putting together an offense, so I’m here as a resource for him in that aspect.”

Panthers

There was a point in the 2024 season when Panthers QB Bryce Young was benched in favor of veteran QB Andy Dalton. When appearing on The Pivot Podcast, Young reflected on the moment, saying he made the conscious decision to try and be as consistent as possible.

“In the moment, it was a lot, it was difficult. At the time, you’re working through the emotions. That night, I drove around. I didn’t want to go back home. I just drove around for hours… I didn’t know what was up or what was down at that time. I made a conscious decision to be consistent as I could be and to grow from it,” Young said.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said he’s conceding play-calling duties to OC Brad Idzik and it wasn’t something that the front office or ownership pressured him to do.

“This is something that all of us collectively have talked about as an organization. It was my idea to come up with this,” Canales said, via ESPN.”[Idzik’s] continuity with the system, his continuity with the players, being able to do that, I believe will be the best thing for us moving forward.”

Canales added that he believes that taking a step back from play-calling and focusing on the bigger picture will help him oversee the game in a better sense.

“There were quite a few moments,” Canales said when asked if there was a specific time when he felt playcalling got in the way of him challenging a penalty. “To have conversations that way, making game management decisions … You can imagine it’s a challenge to call plays and do those things. I was accepting of that challenge. But it goes beyond that. It’s also being able to affect and impact your players really live as guys come on and off the field — to be able to connect with them, to see something I know fundamentally can help this player. Let’s not wait until Monday.“