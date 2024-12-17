NFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Former 49ers WR Jerry Rice said WR Deebo Samuel should be disappointed in himself after complaining about opportunities and failing to convert when given them.

“I would’ve been pissed at myself, I would’ve been pissed at the whole scenario, and I would go to work, go to work on the football field, during practice, and if you do it during practice you’re going to be able to do it during the game,” Rice said, via PFT. “That ball that he dropped? After you complain about not getting that many touches, you cannot drop the football because everybody is going to get down on you, and they’re going to come after you. I never said anything about not getting touches or anything like that, I just worked. I just kept working. And if you show it during practice they’re going to make the call during the actual football game, you’re going to have opportunities to make catches.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team hasn’t considered a reunion with WR Odell Beckham Jr. at this time.

“That’s not something we’ve talked about yet,” McVay said, via PFT.

McVay told SI.com’s Albert Breer that UNC prospects will “absolutely be more enticing” now that they will have worked under HC Bill Belichick.

Seahawks

The Seahawks were forced to play QB Sam Howell after starter Geno Smith went down with an injury, however, four sacks on his 19 dropbacks marred Howell’s tenure in the game.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was hoping for a better performance but knows that Howell will rebound as the team hopes to have Smith back from injury before their next game.

“I was hoping he’d play better, frankly, just to get us back in the game, move the ball a little bit more,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “But he was put in a tough spot where they know that we’re throwing and we know we’re throwing, so they’re rocking and rolling doing their stuff. Talking to Sam, he’s mentally tough as nails. I know he’s physically tough as nails, so if he gets the opportunity again, he’s going to go do what he does and be Sam Howell, be the guy we love.”

“They married their rush and coverage really well in passing situations,” Macdonald added. “We can do a better job on offense at getting the ball out quicker and picking up some of the stunts that they’re running and then trying to pry open some of those throw lanes. But they did a good job of marrying it up, and there weren’t a lot of places to go with the ball.”