NFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Regarding the Cowboys’ interest in Odell Beckham Jr., HC Mike McCarthy said that he stays out of the business side of the organization: “When the ball rolls into the financial area, there’s no reason for me to comment on it. And I think it’s healthy. As a head coach, you got a lot on your plate. The medical and financial, the business part, I stay out of that.” (Jon Machota)
- McCarthy said that the issue with signing Beckham for the playoffs is that he doesn’t have any experience in their system: “The challenge for us with any player that’s not part of our program and hasn’t been in the past is you just don’t really know how long it’s gonna take.” (Jon Machota)
- McCarthy said WR James Washington (foot) is “ready to go” and could make his season debut in Week 14. (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that they are still in contact with Beckham but “time is ticking” on getting the receiver prepared for the postseason: “Yes, we’re still in contact. Yes. Yes. Yes. Is there a timeline? Probably the fact that time is ticking in terms of getting in here and really initiating the heavy work in rehab to get there for the playoffs if it’s gonna happen.” (Jon Machota)
- Jones said that CB Kelvin Joseph must step up and have more responsibility in their defense: “It’s time for him to become a man…He’s gotta say its time now. He should accept a higher level of responsibility. He’s got more people depending on him. Its time for some of the side stuff to ease its way out of his life.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is excited to have LT Tyron Smith back: “Just hearing his grunts again. Tyron is very loud when he’s blocking. When you hear that you realize that guy is back. The guy is a gold jacket and when he gets on the field you see why. It’s going to be huge to have him back.” (Jon Machota)
- Prescott said WR Odell Beckham, Jr.‘s visit went well, but is also confident with the team they have if he chooses not to sign: “I felt like the visit went well. As far as where it is, this is a business. Obviously it would help to have him. He’s a great player. If he can come in and play right now 100%, we want him. But I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys we have.” (Machota)
- Prescott endorses former HC Jason Garrett in his bid to get the Stanford job: “Big endorser of that. For sure. I hope he gets it. I’m willing to talk to anyone I can to endorse him. I think he’d be huge for a program like that.” (Michael Gehlken)
Eagles
- The Eagles worked out P Julian Diaz on Thursday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk could see the Eagles being interested in free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. because his best option would be to sign a one-year deal with a contending team that has a strong quarterback and coaching staff.
- Eagles WR A.J. Brown didn’t have any reaction to Tennessee firing GM Jon Robinson: “I didn’t have a reaction. After the game, it was over. I just put it behind me. What happens in Tennessee is in Tennessee. It doesn’t bother me anymore. I don’t put any thought to it.” (Tim McManus)
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said RB Saquon Barkley (neck) is “in doubt” for Week 14 but is hopeful that he’ll be available. (Pat Leonard)
- Dan Duggan reports that Giants CB Aaron Robinson‘s knee injury from Week 4 was diagnosed as a torn MCL and a partially torn ACL.
- Duggan writes that Robinson underwent surgery four weeks ago and has a nine-month recovery timetable.
- Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey had high praise of S Julian Love‘s contributions on defense and for being the “quarterback” of their punt return coverage: “Julian Love has really taken off as a defensive player and we’re happy for him, but he’s also the QB of our punt team. There’s other positions he’s really good at but we don’t use him there.” (Ryan Dunleavy)
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said S Xavier McKinney had pins removed from his injured left hand but is still waiting to hear from their medical staff about McKinney’s availability for the rest of the season. (Pat Leonard)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!