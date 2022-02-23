NFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Rams, Seahawks

Odell Beckham

Rams WR Odell Beckham tore his ACL while scoring the first touchdown of the Super Bowl. He underwent successful knee surgery and also brought a child into the world following his victory with Los Angeles.

“The stars are all aligned; surgery was a success,” Beckham wrote on his Instagram account. “As I’ve said all along, ‘IT WAS WRITTEN.’ I’m just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly, I’ve been through so much to get to where I’m at. I dug deep and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walking in faith! I know y’all probably tired of hearing me say this every year now ‘this my year’ BUT I’M GONNA BE BACK! You better believe I will be back, and I will be back better than ever before. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. Filled with LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank you all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV.”

Rams

As the Rams offense struggled for most of Super Bowl 56, the defense held firm and then came up with the most important stop of the game in the fourth quarter. Rams DC Raheem Morris has deflected credit to players like DT Aaron Donald, who was worthy of the game’s MVP award, but Morris himself deserves credit as well for an excellent game plan. He earned some head coaching interest this offseason and enters 2022 with the chance to be a hot name next year.

“He’s the epitome of a coach who can be an ignitor, where you’re just bringing people together and raising everyone’s level,” Rams HC Sean McVay said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “That’s what he’s done. And then, I couldn’t be more impressed with his ability to continue to put our great players in the right spots so that they can shine. And then his feel for the flow of a game calling it. He’s got this energy and presence, but he is so calm and has such a great demeanor on game day.

“I thought he made some great calls in the most crunch-time moments of the Super Bowl. Some of the fourth downs, some of the third-down stops, once they get into the tight red area on some sudden changes. It was really … what he did with our defense was incredible and remarkable, and man, he’s special. He really is.”

Seahawks

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar mentions the Seahawks could cut DE Kerry Hyder , not so much for the cap savings ($2 million) but to clear a role for younger, more promising and more productive players.

, not so much for the cap savings ($2 million) but to clear a role for younger, more promising and more productive players. Seattle could free up $16.6 million by releasing LB Bobby Wagner but Dugar notes that would leave a huge void in the middle of the Seahawks’ defense when they’re trying to contend in 2022. He adds an extension or restructure is more likely.

but Dugar notes that would leave a huge void in the middle of the Seahawks’ defense when they’re trying to contend in 2022. He adds an extension or restructure is more likely. The Seahawks could also restructure QB Russell Wilson ‘s deal and save $11.4 million, though it increases their obligation if he’s eventually traded down the road.

‘s deal and save $11.4 million, though it increases their obligation if he’s eventually traded down the road. As far as trade candidates, Dugar says if the Seahawks wanted to, they could get a first-round pick for WR D.K. Metcalf . There’s a pretty well-established track record of receivers garnering that much even without an extension. But it makes more sense for Seattle to keep Metcalf.

. There’s a pretty well-established track record of receivers garnering that much even without an extension. But it makes more sense for Seattle to keep Metcalf. Other trade candidates who might fetch a pick include CB Ugo Amadi, DE Benson Mayowa or DL L.J. Collier, per Dugar.