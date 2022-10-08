NFC Notes: Packers, Rams, Allen Robinson, Seahawks, Geno Smith

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers thinks that veteran WR Randall Cobb deserves more playing time going forward.

“Yeah, it’s great because I love him. He’s such a great friend and phenomenal teammate and leader. I really feel like he needs some more playing time. He’s made plays in every game that he’s played,” said Rodgers, via AcmePackingCompany.com. “He had two huge plays in the game, both on third down. Third and six he gets on the sideline for 20-something. Third and one, on our last drive, we’re like at mid-40s, we do an action, he runs a beautiful through route, I hit him, first down, move the sticks. Then I hit two plays to [receiver Romeo Doubs.] Next thing you know, we’re in field goal range. I think he needs more opportunities for sure. He’s earned them. Big kudos to him, though, you know. He figured out how to get his body back. He’s stayed healthy so far, but he went through the entire offseason program, OTAs, busted his ass and earned the opportunity he’s gotten and probably more, so I look forward to some more snaps for him ‘cause every time he’s out there he’s making explosive gains.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team needs to do a better job of spreading the ball around, including to WR Allen Robinson, who has maintained consistent answers when asked about his role offensively.

“Just trying to do what’s asked of me so, again, when my time comes, I’m going to try to make the most of those opportunities,” Robinson said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “That’s the only thing I can control.”

Rams WR Cooper Kupp, who is currently on pace to break the league’s receptions record for a single season, believes that Robinson will remain competitive and involve himself as the season goes on.

“He’s doing everything coaches have asked him to do, and in this offense, I think opportunities are going to come around,” Kupp told Klein. “It’s just the way things have gone sometimes, and I know he’s going to keep working and we’re going to find ways to get him the ball.”

Rams G David Edwards is returning for Week 5 from a head injury despite the league’s crackdown on concussion-related injuries. (Gary Klein)

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf reflected on Geno Smith filling in for Russell Wilson while he missed time last season and was confident that Smith would do well as the full-time starter this year.

“He had a chance to step in,” Metcalf said, via ProFootballTalk. “I knew he was going to be great from the moment he got his chance. He just needed the opportunity. Now he’s just showing everybody what we already knew. I know I keep saying that, but everybody kept writing him off and he just never had a fair shot to just be who Geno Smith really is and we are all seeing him come into his own and be a quarterback leading a franchise, leading an organization, how he wants it to be. It’s just exciting to just see him be more vocal after the games, during the games, and how he interacts with the younger players and everybody else.”

Metcalf added that “everybody is gravitating” toward Smith and the veteran quarterback has become “more vocal” around the locker room.

“The chemistry between me, him, Tyler [Lockett], the O-line, everybody is just gravitating towards him now,” Metcalf said. “And like I said, he is being more vocal. You can really just see who he is as a person and as a competitor out there on the field just by how he is talking more, interacting with people in meetings, asking questions. It’s great to see.”