NFC Notes: Packers, Rams, Seahawks

Packers
- Former NFL DC Wade Phillips tweeted that he was thankful for the support from Packers fans, but assured them that HC Matt LaFleur would make the best decision in his search for a new defensive coordinator in the wake of Mike Pettine‘s firing.
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue writes people familiar with the Rams process believe the team could add another year onto the contract for new QB Matthew Stafford to create additional cap relief.
- She adds the Rams believe their ceiling with former QB Jared Goff was capped at what they were able to do this past season, losing in the divisional round despite having the league’s No. 1 defense, which is why they aggressively pursued an upgrade, including paying an extra premium with draft picks to unload Goff’s contract.
- Rodrigue explains how Rams HC Sean McVay became more and more frustrated with Goff’s limitations and the impact they were having on what he was trying to do on offense, specifically the turnovers and lack of explosive plays.
- Rodrigue notes she’s been told that there were seven other teams negotiating with the Lions for Stafford and each had a first-round pick on the table as a part of their offer. But the Rams’ offer “blew the others out of the water.”
- As for the cost of trading away their first-round picks, the Rams don’t see a huge difference between late first-round picks, where they expect to be picking, and second-round selections, per Rodrigue.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King notes stiff competition from the Panthers, Broncos, Colts and 49ers drove the price up for the Rams.
- The Rams will be looking at more than $43 million in fully-guaranteed payments over the next two years in this trade, including a $22.2 million dead cap hit in 2021 for Goff. (Tom Pelissero)
- Regarding Goff, Peter Schrager reports that there were multiple teams who made calls to the Rams about a potential trade for him. Schrager says Goff wasn’t just a throw-in to the Stafford trade and that he had a real market.
Seahawks
- Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic wonders if Seahawks’ RB Chris Carson would be willing to re-sign with the team at a discounted price in free agency, as the team currently has around $2.7 million in projected cap space.
- However, Carson has shown that he can be a productive running back when healthy, and Dugar feels that he will most likely want to be paid accordingly.
- While TE Jacob Hollister may find a better deal outside of Seattle, the team could be in the market to re-sign or replace someone like RB Carlos Hyde. Dugar says Hyde was “signed to be $2.7 million in battering ram insurance.”
- Dugar can also see OL Ethan Pocic returning but says if Seattle wants to be serious championship contenders they should probably upgrade from veteran LG Mike Iupati.
- As for WR David Moore, Dugar writes that he may take his only chance to cash in during free agency. There is a chance he wants to remain with QB Russell Wilson and takes a minimum contract.
- Dugar thinks that while the Seahawks have been lucky with the health of Wilson, they should possibly take the chance and upgrade over backup QB Geno Smith.
- Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll said he would like to have WR Phillip Dorsett back healthy next season, yet Dugar says he isn’t sure if this scenario plays out.